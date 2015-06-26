* Gold hits lowest since June 5, focus on Greece
* Top gold ETF sees biggest 1-day inflow since Feb. 2
* Palladium slides to near 2-year low at $666.82/oz
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 26 Gold was little changed
on Friday, after falling to a three-week low, on short-covering
at the end of the week and caution ahead of crunch talks on
Greece this weekend, while concerns over the longer-term outlook
for the metal provided price pressure.
Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international
creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday either to avert a default next week or start preparing
to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,171.55 an ounce
at 1407 GMT, after falling to $1,168.25, its lowest since June
5. It was on track to close the week down 2.2 percent.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$1.40 an ounce at $1,173.20.
"It's just drifting higher," said one U.S. trader, adding
that end-of-the-week short-covering combined with a lack of
offers as the end of the quarter approaches, helped prices turn
slightly higher.
Signs of possible agreement soon between Greece and its
creditors steadied world stock markets and sent U.S. bond yields
to nine-month highs by curbing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise for the
first time in nearly a decade this year, lifting the U.S.
currency and boosting the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, have pressured gold, keeping it in a
range.
Gold has held largely between $1,160 and $1,230 since
mid-March, struggling to break higher despite an ostensibly
bullish rise in tensions over Greece.
It has drawn some support from a rise in holdings of
gold-backed exchange-traded funds, which issue securities backed
by physical metal, this week after outflows earlier this year.
Holdings of the biggest gold ETF, SPDR Gold Shares,
rose 6.9 tonnes on Thursday, their biggest one-day increase
since Feb. 2.
Silver was down 0.6 percent at $15.77 an ounce,
having briefly touched a three-month low of $15.50. Platinum
was down 0.5 percent at $1,075.99 an ounce, while
palladium was up 0.1 percent at $678.22 an ounce.
"The industrial demand is light and there's a lot of
recycling," the U.S. trader said, noting chart-based weakness as
well.
Palladium fell to a two-year low at $666.82 in earlier trade
and fell for the seventh straight week.
"While short-term moves are driven by many factors and the
metal faces a number of challenges, we think the underlying
weakness is due to a sharp slowdown in global auto sales
growth," Macquarie said in a note.
