SINGAPORE, July 1 Gold struggled close to its
lowest in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, as the dollar stood
tall after Greece missed a loan payment to the International
Monetary Fund.
The Greek crisis has failed to spark robust safe-haven bids,
with bullion investors still worried over an expected U.S. rate
hike later this year after more strong economic data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up slightly to $1,173.80 an ounce
by 0051 GMT, but largely held on to the 0.7 percent fall from
Tuesday. It fell to $1,166.35 in the previous session, the
lowest since June 5.
* Greece made last-minute overtures to its international
creditors for financial aid on Tuesday, but it was not enough to
save the country from becoming the first developed economy to
default on a loan with the IMF.
* With its missed payment to the IMF, Greece is on a path
out of the euro with unforeseeable consequences for both the
EU's grand currency project and the global economy.
* With the euro on the defensive on Wednesday, the dollar
index edged higher for a second straight session. It had gained
0.7 percent on Tuesday, weighing on gold.
* Bullion typically sees safe-haven bids during times of
financial and economic uncertainties. But gold's
underperformance in the face of what should be bullish pressure
from the Greek crisis points to much broader weakness as
investors gear up for rising U.S. interest rates this year.
* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence increased
solidly in June, supporting views the economy was back on firmer
footing and the Federal Reserve was on track to hike rates this
year.
* Investors fear higher rates would dent demand for
non-interest-paying gold.
* Elsewhere, U.S. Mint gold coin sales reached a five-month
high in June as the price of bullion fell to 11-week lows, while
silver coin sales more than doubled month-over-month, the latest
government data showed on Tuesday.
* A decade after China kicked off a series of gold market
reforms, plans to establish a yuan price fix mark one of
Beijing's biggest step so far to capitalise on the country's
position as the world's top producer and a leading consumer.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei opened higher on Wednesday following a
strong close on Wall Street.
PRICES AT 0051 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1173.8 1.6 0.14
Spot silver 15.65 -0.09 -0.57
Spot platinum 1080 4.5 0.42
Spot palladium 673 3.7 0.55
Comex gold 1173.1 1.3 0.11
Comex silver 15.551 0 0
Euro 1.1131
DXY 95.596
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)