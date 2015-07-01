* Gold largely retains overnight losses
* Euro weakness boosts dollar
* Fed rate hike view weighs on bullion
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 1 Gold struggled close to its
lowest in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, as the dollar stood
tall after Greece missed a loan payment to the International
Monetary Fund.
The Greek debt crisis has failed to spark robust safe-haven
bids, with bullion investors still worried over an expected U.S.
rate hike later this year after more strong economic data.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,174.25 an ounce
by 0641 GMT, but largely held on to the 0.7 percent fall from
Tuesday. It fell to $1,166.35 in the previous session, the
lowest since June 5.
Greece made last-minute overtures to its international
creditors for financial aid on Tuesday, but it was not enough to
save the country from becoming the first developed economy to
default on a loan with the IMF.
With its missed payment to the IMF, Greece is on a path out
of the euro with unforeseeable consequences for both the EU's
grand currency project and the global economy.
"We are seeing some beginning-of-the-month buying for gold
which is pushing up prices slightly today," said a precious
metals trader in Hong Kong.
"But the Greek situation itself has been disheartening for
gold. People don't seem to be worried about the contagion effect
and that is clear in the gold price," he said.
Bullion typically sees safe-haven bids during times of
financial and economic uncertainties. But gold's
underperformance points to much broader weakness as investors
gear up for rising U.S. rates this year.
There is still scope for the crisis to drive more
risk-averse money into gold, if it worsens to the point where
Greece leaves the euro zone, or if there is contagion into other
economies in the bloc, such as Italy, Portugal or Spain.
With the euro on the defensive on Wednesday, the dollar
index edged higher for a second straight session.
The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this
year, with September still "in play", a top central bank
official said on Tuesday, despite growing market volatility and
anxiety in the wake of Greece's debt default.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard shrugged off the
impact of Greece's economic problems and said the Fed will
remain data dependent on its view about when to raise rates.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence increased
solidly in June, supporting expectations the Fed was on track to
hike rates this year.
Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold.
Among other precious metals, palladium rose 3 percent
to a session high of $700 an ounce, before paring gains.
PRICES AT 0641 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1174.25 2.05 0.17
Spot silver 15.69 -0.05 -0.32
Spot platinum 1083.85 8.35 0.78
Spot palladium 689.22 19.92 2.98
Comex gold 1173.6 1.8 0.15
Comex silver 15.645 0.094 0.6
Euro 1.1128
DXY 95.638
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)