SINGAPORE, July 2 Gold languished below $1,170
an ounce on Thursday with the dollar stronger on the Greek debt
crisis and bullion investors waiting for key U.S. economic data
later in the session for cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,167.76 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the last two
sessions. The metal fell to $1,166.35 on Tuesday, its lowest in
nearly four weeks.
* The dollar index wasn't too far from a three-week
peak hit on Monday, as the euro remained under pressure after
Greece defaulted on a loan repayment to the International
Monetary Fund.
* Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks to reject an
international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing
broken relations with European Union partners before a
referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's future in Europe.
* With Greece's debt crisis unlikely to be resolved before
Sunday's referendum, focus now turns towards a string of U.S.
economic data to be released later in the day, including
non-farm payrolls and durable goods.
* The data will be watched for clues about the strength of
the economy and how it will impact the Federal Reserve's
monetary policy.
* Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise rates sooner
rather than later, hurting demand for non-interest-paying
bullion.
* Gold prices have been hamstrung by the prospects of higher
U.S. interest rates this year, with even the Greek debt crisis
failing to spark any significant safe-haven bids.
* Elsewhere, Indian jeweller Rajesh Exports said
it would finalise an acquisition on Thursday from a handful of
targets that have been identified, after a local daily reported
the company could buy a stake in a Swiss gold refinery for about
$400 million.
* South Africa's platinum sector is at a crucial juncture as
the metal's price, near six-year lows, maintains a steady
decline, with analysts now contemplating a move below $1,000 an
ounce.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as the
market geared up for the deluge of U.S. data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Producer Prices for May
1230 US Non-farm Payrolls for June
1230 US Unemployment rate for June
1400 US Durable goods, factory orders for May
PRICES AT 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1167.76 -0.74 -0.06
Spot silver 15.55 0.02 0.13
Spot platinum 1080 0 0
Spot palladium 697 0.5 0.07
Comex gold 1167.1 -2.2 -0.19
Comex silver 15.51 -0.067 -0.43
Euro 1.1042
DXY 96.356
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)