* U.S. job growth slowed in June
* Market monitors Greek debt crisis
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 2 Gold on Thursday
rebounded slightly from an earlier 3-1/2 month low after data
showed the U.S. labor market was weaker in June than expected,
indicating that the Federal Reserve may hold off from raising
interest rates in September.
U.S. job growth slowed in June and Americans left the labor
force in droves.
Spot gold slid 1 percent to $1,156.85 an ounce, the
lowest since March 18, before the U.S. data and was trading down
0.4 percent at $1,163.61 by 2:41 p.m. ET (1841 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
$5.80 at $1,163.50 per ounce.
"We don't need many more numbers for the Fed to see that a
September rate hike will be too early," Saxo Bank senior manager
Ole Hansen said.
"It was probably what the gold market needed to avoid
triggering more selling appetite."
The dollar retreated from an earlier three-week high
against a basket of major currencies.
The jobs report was being watched closely for indications of
a U.S. economic rebound after a first-quarter slump. The Fed has
said that it will raise rates only if it sees signs of a
sustained economic recovery.
"The underlying composition of the report is much worse than
it appears in the headlines," said Trey Reik, precious metal
strategist for Sprott Asset Management USA, in Connecticut.
"You have more people working part-time involuntarily."
Gold prices have been hamstrung by the prospect of higher
U.S. interest rates this year, which would increase the
opportunity cost of holding the metal.
The market was also following developments in the Greek debt
crisis, which has so far failed to trigger strong retail demand
for the metal, which is often perceived as a safe-haven asset.
The focus in the Greek crisis is on Sunday's referendum.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged Greeks to reject an
international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing
relations with European Union partners before the referendum,
which could decide Greece's future in Europe.
The crisis could drive more risk-averse money into gold if
Greece leaves the euro zone, or if contagion reaches other
economies in the bloc, such as Italy, Portugal or Spain, traders
said.
Silver rose 0.3 percent to $15.58 an ounce after
dropping 1.3 percent in the previous session. Palladium
was down 0.8 percent at $690.75, and platinum fell 0.2
percent to $1,077.49.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans, David Goodman and Steve Orlofsky)