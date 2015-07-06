* Dollar gains vs euro, European shares down
* Greece rejects bailout terms in referendum
* Platinum falls to lowest since 2009
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 6 Gold eked out small
gains on Monday in a rare spurt of safe-haven buying after Greek
voters rejected terms of a bailout package, deepening the
country's economic woes, and offsetting pressure from a rising
U.S. dollar.
In a referendum on Sunday, Greece overwhelmingly voted
against conditions for a rescue package.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,170.01 an ounce at
5:12 p.m. EDT (2112 GMT), while U.S. gold futures
settled up $9.70, or 0.8 percent, at $1,173.20 an ounce.
French and German leaders told Greece's government the door
for negotiations with creditors remained open but urged it to
make credible proposals at a euro zone summit to reach a
cash-for-reform deal and so avoid a euro zone exit.
"It seems likely there were some concerns that the rhetoric
from that joint Merkel-Hollande press conference would be quite
harsh and, therefore, make the worst outcome for Greece more
likely than previously," said Tai Wong, director of base and
precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"As it turns out, the Merkel comments were fairly cautious
and non-incendiary, and the market sold back off."
The Greek vote leaves the country in uncharted waters,
risking a banking collapse. Without more emergency funding from
the European Central Bank, Greece's banks could run out of cash
within days. European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to
discuss their next move.
Equity markets around the world fell and U.S. oil prices
tumbled nearly 8 percent.
Gold is typically seen as an alternative investment in times
of financial and economic uncertainties but the Greek crisis has
largely failed to attract safe haven buying, until now. Gold
initially rallied during Asian hours.
"There isn't the fear of a pan-European crisis, as was the
case a few years ago, when you saw a rush to gold, which was
already in a bull market," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner
said.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish position in
COMEX gold futures and options by more than half in the week
ended June 30, ahead of the Greek default on a payment to the
IMF, U.S. data showed.
Platinum fell 3.4 percent to its lowest since March
2009 at $1,043.50 an ounce.
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $15.73 an ounce and
palladium fell 0.1 percent to $680.25 an ounce, close to
a two-year low hit last week.
