SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold languished near its
lowest level since March on Wednesday as the ongoing Greek debt
crisis boosted the dollar, offsetting any safe-haven demand from
uncertainty in the euro zone, with other precious metals also
taking a tumble.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,155.69 an ounce
by 0053 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the previous
session. The metal fell to $1,148.05 at one point on Tuesday,
its lowest since March 18.
* Silver dropped 4 percent overnight in its biggest
daily drop since January and taking the metal to levels last
seen in December 2014.
* Platinum tumbled to its lowest since 2009, while
palladium fell to 2013 lows.
* The precious metals took a hit as the dollar climbed to a
one-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday.
A stronger greenback makes the dollar-denominated metals more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
* The dollar has been supported by weakness in the euro as
uncertainty persisted over Greece's fate in the euro zone after
it defaulted on a payment to the International Monetary Fund.
* Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of
Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin.
* At an emergency summit in Brussels on Tuesday,
representatives of the 19-country euro zone said all 28 European
Union leaders would meet on Sunday to decide Greece's fate. The
talks were organised after Greeks voted last Sunday against a
bailout that carried stringent austerity measures.
* Gold, usually seen as an alternative investment in times
of financial and economic uncertainty, has failed to see
significant safe-haven buying due to the Greek crisis as fears
of contagion seem to be limited.
* Elsewhere, the U.S. Mint said on Tuesday that it
temporarily sold out of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver
bullion coins due to a "significant" increase in demand, the
latest sign plunging prices have spurred a resurgence of retail
buying.
* South African gold producers said on Tuesday that union
wage demands were "unaffordable" and could add 16.5 billion rand
($1.3 billion) to the sector's wage bill.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors fretted over
Greece's debt crisis and a recent plunge in Chinese stocks.
* The dollar index dipped slightly on Wednesday but
largely held gains from a two-day rally.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1900 U.S. Consumer credit May
PRICES AT 0054 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1155.695 0.545 0.05
Spot silver 15.11 0.07 0.47
Spot platinum 1027 -9.25 -0.89
Spot palladium 641.97 -5.03 -0.78
Comex gold 1155.1 2.5 0.22
Comex silver 15.065 0.096 0.64
Euro 1.0997
DXY 96.743
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)