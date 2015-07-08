SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold languished near its lowest level since March on Wednesday as the ongoing Greek debt crisis boosted the dollar, offsetting any safe-haven demand from uncertainty in the euro zone, with other precious metals also taking a tumble. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,155.69 an ounce by 0053 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the previous session. The metal fell to $1,148.05 at one point on Tuesday, its lowest since March 18. * Silver dropped 4 percent overnight in its biggest daily drop since January and taking the metal to levels last seen in December 2014. * Platinum tumbled to its lowest since 2009, while palladium fell to 2013 lows. * The precious metals took a hit as the dollar climbed to a one-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday. A stronger greenback makes the dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. * The dollar has been supported by weakness in the euro as uncertainty persisted over Greece's fate in the euro zone after it defaulted on a payment to the International Monetary Fund. * Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin. * At an emergency summit in Brussels on Tuesday, representatives of the 19-country euro zone said all 28 European Union leaders would meet on Sunday to decide Greece's fate. The talks were organised after Greeks voted last Sunday against a bailout that carried stringent austerity measures. * Gold, usually seen as an alternative investment in times of financial and economic uncertainty, has failed to see significant safe-haven buying due to the Greek crisis as fears of contagion seem to be limited. * Elsewhere, the U.S. Mint said on Tuesday that it temporarily sold out of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins due to a "significant" increase in demand, the latest sign plunging prices have spurred a resurgence of retail buying. * South African gold producers said on Tuesday that union wage demands were "unaffordable" and could add 16.5 billion rand ($1.3 billion) to the sector's wage bill. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis and a recent plunge in Chinese stocks. * The dollar index dipped slightly on Wednesday but largely held gains from a two-day rally. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1900 U.S. Consumer credit May PRICES AT 0054 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1155.695 0.545 0.05 Spot silver 15.11 0.07 0.47 Spot platinum 1027 -9.25 -0.89 Spot palladium 641.97 -5.03 -0.78 Comex gold 1155.1 2.5 0.22 Comex silver 15.065 0.096 0.64 Euro 1.0997 DXY 96.743 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)