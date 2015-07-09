MANILA, July 9 Gold was steady and holding above
a four-month trough on Thursday as the dollar softened after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed they
needed to see more signs of a strengthening U.S. economy before
raising interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,156.81 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, but off Wednesday's low of $1,146.75, the weakest
since March 18.
* U.S. gold for August delivery slipped 0.6 percent
to $1,156 an ounce.
* The minutes from the Fed's June 16-17 meeting show how the
central bank continues to grapple with its plan to raise rates
later this year, in the wake of mixed economic data domestically
and market turmoil gathering steam abroad.
* The minutes underscored the view that a Fed rate hike
would likely have to wait until at least September.
* In Asia, China's securities regulator banned shareholders
with stakes of more than 5 percent from selling shares for the
next six months in a bid to halt a plunge in stock prices that
is starting to roil global financial markets.
* A race to save Greece from bankruptcy and keep it in the
euro gathered pace when Athens formally applied for a three-year
loan and European authorities launched an accelerated review of
the request.
* Gold mining companies trimmed their global hedge book by
2.6 tonnes in the first quarter of 2015, after forward sales and
options positions rose by the most in 15 years last year, an
industry report showed.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union abruptly quit gold wage talks on Wednesday, raising the
threat of strike action in a sector reeling from falling prices
and rising costs.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities extended losses as concerns over China's
market turmoil spread,while the safe-haven yen shot to a
seven-week high as global risk appetite ebbed. The U.S. dollar
slipped following the minutes of the Fed's meeting.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices June
0130 China Producer prices June
0600 Germany Trade data May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)