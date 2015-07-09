* Fed says needs more evidence of strong economy before rate
hike
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 9 Gold climbed above four-month
lows on Thursday as the dollar softened after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's last meeting showed the central bank needed to
see more signs of a strengthening U.S. economy before raising
interest rates.
Gold pulled out of a tighter trading range during the Asian
morning session after the dollar weakened as investors kept an
eye on stabilising Chinese stocks and progress in Greece's debt
saga.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,164.30 an ounce by
0616 GMT, above Wednesday's low of $1,146.75, the weakest since
March 18.
Chinese stocks stabilised after the securities regulator
banned shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent from
selling shares for the next six months in a bid to halt a plunge
in stock prices that is starting to roil global financial
markets.
"What's happening in China would be a drag on gold prices
because you have so many Chinese getting their fingers burned at
this stage, so they simply have no more funds or money left to
buy gold," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
Gold typically benefits from political and economic
uncertainty as investors seek safe-haven assets, but the price
of the metal has been largely rangebound for most of this year.
Lee said he sees immediate support for gold around $1,145, a
breach of which could mean a drop towards $1,100.
U.S. gold for August delivery was little changed at
$1,163.40 an ounce.
The minutes from the Fed's June 16-17 meeting showed how the
central bank continues to grapple with its plan to raise rates
later this year, in the wake of mixed economic data domestically
and market turmoil gathering steam abroad.
The minutes underscored the view that a Fed rate hike would
likely have to wait until at least September.
A race to save Greece from bankruptcy and keep it in the
euro gathered pace when Athens formally applied for a three-year
loan and European authorities launched an accelerated review of
the request.
In other metals, spot silver jumped nearly 2 percent
to $15.43 an ounce. Palladium rose 1.5 percent to $660.50
an ounce after slipping overnight to its weakest since June
2013. Platinum gained 0.6 percent to $1,035.50 an ounce
after falling on Wednesday to its lowest since February 2009.
