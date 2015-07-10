* Euro gains after new Greek reform proposals
* But weak physical demand caps gold's gains
* Indian prices still at discount, Hong Kong premiums steady
(Adds physical demand, comments, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 10 Gold scaled higher on Friday,
moving further away from a four-month low, as the euro rose on
signs of progress in debt-hit Greece's efforts to secure fresh
funding.
But weak physical demand in top consumers China and India
capped price gains, with gold still sold in India at a discount
to the global benchmark.
"Gold may remain weak in the near term at least until
physical buyers resurface, in our view," said HSBC analyst James
Steel.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,162.71 an ounce by
0629 GMT. Prices are still down marginally for the week, after
touching $1,146.75 on Wednesday, its lowest since March 18.
U.S. gold for August delivery gained 0.2 percent at
$1,161.80 an ounce.
The Greek government sent a package of reform proposals to
its euro zone creditors on Thursday in a race to win new funds
to avert bankruptcy and will seek a parliamentary vote on Friday
to endorse immediate actions.
The euro climbed against the dollar on the news, making
dollar-denominated assets such as gold cheaper for buyers using
other currencies.
But prices were unlikely to rally unless backed by demand
which remained tepid this week as prospective investors in China
chased bargains in equities after a market rout, while those in
India delayed purchases.
"No doubt, gold has been a profound disappointment for the
bulls over the past few months, including to us, who are not
necessarily in the bull camp, but have turned friendly towards
gold at various times over the past few months only to see
repeated rallies fizzle," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir
wrote.
Chinese stocks rose sharply for a second day on Friday after
Beijing moved to arrest a rout that pulled down key indexes by
around 30 percent from mid-June, banning shareholders with large
stakes in listed firms from selling.
Also aiding gold, the International Monetary Fund trimmed
its forecast for global economic growth this year to 3.3 percent
from a previous estimate of 3.5 percent, citing recent weakness
in the United States.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)