MANILA, July 23 Gold hovered close to its
weakest level since March 2010 early on Thursday, with no
convincing recovery in sight after an early-week rout only
spurred sellers to cut their exposure.
Holdings in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, fell further on Wednesday to the
lowest level since 2008.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,094.33 an ounce
by 0033 GMT, after sliding more than 1 percent to $1,086.89 on
Wednesday.
* Gold's rout deepened after tumbling as much as 4 percent
on Monday in a sell-off exacerbated by big trading volumes on
the Shanghai Gold Exchange after investors dumped more than $500
million of bullion in New York in four seconds during early
Asian trading hours.
* U.S. gold for August delivery was up 0.2 percent
at $1,093.10 an ounce, after a 10-session decline.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust dropped to 22,097,657.77
ounces on Wednesday, the lowest since August 2008, as outflows
continued from last week.
* U.S. home resales rose in June to their highest level in
nearly 8-1/2 years, a sign of pent-up demand that should buoy
the housing market recovery and likely keep the Federal Reserve
on track to raise interest rates later this year, denting gold's
safe=haven draw.
* Palladium investors are keeping record bets on a further
slump in the market as broad-based weakness plagues the precious
metals complex, but some analysts say the metal's slide to 3
1/2-year lows is overwrought and a supply deficit will help the
metal reclaim lost territory.
* Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp reported higher
second-quarter adjusted earnings, in line with analyst
expectations, as lower oil prices and favourable exchange rates
offset weaker metal prices.
* In Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought to contain
a rebellion in his left-wing Syriza party ahead of a vote on a
second package of reforms required to start talks on a rescue
deal.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar crawled off one-week lows against the yen while
the New Zealand dollar rallied after the central bank there made
a smaller cut to interest rates than some had expected.
* Asian shares slipped after disappointing earnings from
tech giants weighed on Wall Street.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. National activity index June
1400 Euro zone Flash consumer confidence July
1400 U.S. Leading index June
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)