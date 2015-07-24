* Gold prices fall for ninth out of 10 sessions
* Holdings of No.1 gold ETF hit near 7-year low
* Lonmin predicts 6,000 job cuts, will mothball shafts
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 24 Gold slid more than 1 percent on
Friday to its lowest since early 2010 as fresh strength in the
dollar prompted another wave of selling, putting the metal on
course for its biggest weekly loss in nine months.
Prices have been under pressure since tumbling more than 3
percent in Asian trading hours on Monday, their biggest one-day
drop in nearly two years, in a selloff accompanied by heavy
trading volumes in New York and Shanghai.
Spot gold hit a low of $1,077.00 an ounce on Friday
and was down 0.7 percent at $1,082.72 at 1418 GMT. U.S. gold
futures for August delivery were down $11.70 an ounce at
$1,082.40.
Gold has been hurt this year by expectations that the
Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade, boosting the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion while lifting the dollar.
"In the short term, investor sentiment is what actually
moves prices," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said.
"It's now likely that the Fed will hike rates this year, most
likely in September ... (and) investors are already showing that
in their positioning. They're becoming more bearish on gold."
The dollar rose on Friday after data the previous day showed
U.S. weekly jobless claims dropping to their lowest since 1973,
while the euro fell on downbeat German and euro zone data.
As gold prices slump, holdings of the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust,
fell for a sixth day on Thursday to 684.6 tonnes, the lowest
since September 2008. The fund is on track for its biggest
weekly outflow since early May.
"Rising nominal rates and disinflation have created the most
bearish cocktail for gold in the past 43 years," Bank of America
said in a note.
"As such, we reiterate our view that gold prices are
unlikely to rally into a Fed tightening cycle and now believe
gold could dip below $1,000 an ounce by 2016."
Data from the International Monetary fund showed on Friday
that Germany trimmed its official sector gold holdings last
month, while Russia and Kazakhstan added to reserves.
Physical demand in Asia remained lacklustre amid modest
premiums in top gold consumers India and China.
Gold is expected to struggle for the rest of this year after
sliding to five-year lows on expectations of higher U.S.
interest rate, though platinum is expected to fight back, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday.
Elsewhere, silver was down 1.6 percent at $14.41 an
ounce. Palladium was down 0.5 percent at $611.75 an
ounce, while platinum was down 0.7 percent at $968.75,
both holding near multi-year lows.
Platinum producer Lonmin said it planned to close or
mothball several mine shafts, putting 6,000 South African jobs
at risk, because of depressed metal prices.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing
by Catherine Evans)