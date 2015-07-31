* Gold near 5-1/2-year low, eyes worst month since 2013
* U.S. Q2 GDP data seen supporting rate hike this year
MANILA, July 31 Gold slipped to near 5-1/2-year
lows on Friday and was on course for a sixth straight weekly
fall, its longest retreat since 1999, after upbeat U.S. economic
data strengthened expectations of a near-term hike in interest
rates.
Bullion was also set to end July with its biggest monthly
decline in more than two years after a deep rout last week
further shook investor confidence, with more losses seen ahead.
The July 20 selloff saw gold trip more than 3 percent,
encouraging more investors since then to trim their holdings
that pulled the global spot benchmark to $1,077 days later, its
lowest since February 2010.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,084.80 an ounce
by 0623 GMT, and has dropped more than 1 percent for the week.
Bullion has lost 7.4 percent so far for the month, its steepest
since June 2013.
Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew 2.3 percent in
the second quarter, less than the 2.6 percent estimated in a
Reuters poll, although first-quarter gross domestic product was
revised to show growth of 0.6 percent instead of a contraction.
That reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve is on track
to raise interest rates, possibly at its next meeting in
September, buoying the dollar and hurting gold anew.
The data came after the Fed's policy meeting this week at
which it concluded that the world's largest economy is
"expanding moderately."
"That big overhang is enough to keep gold trading at low
levels," said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau, referring
to the looming U.S. rate increase.
Waning investment demand and weak physical appetite for gold
also pose further downside risk for prices, said Lau.
"Despite trading at multi-year lows, physical demand has
been on the low side with premiums in China and India hardly
moving," MKS Group trader Jason Cerisola said in a note.
A potential hike in U.S. interest rates dims the appeal of
non-interest bearing assets such as gold.
U.S. gold for August delivery dropped 0.3 percent to
$1,084.70 an ounce.
The Fed will not need to see balanced risks to the economy
to proceed with an interest rate hike in September, according to
former Fed officials and a review of central bank statements
through recent turns in policy.
In other metals, spot platinum and palladium
were slightly weaker and not far off multi-year lows, while
silver was steady.
