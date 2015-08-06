* Bullion seen in tight range ahead of Friday's U.S.
payrolls
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 6 Gold struggled to pull away from a
5-1/2-year low on Thursday after more upbeat U.S. economic data
bolstered prospects that the Federal Reserve could lift interest
rates as soon as next month.
A surge in U.S. services industry activity to a near-decade
high suggested solid economic momentum that strengthens the case
for a U.S. interest rate hike this year, the first since 2006.
Investors will be eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on
Friday, with economists polled by Reuters predicting employment
in July to have increased at the same pace as June's 223,000
rise.
"If it's in excess of 250,000, I think that will seal the
deal for a September rate hike," said Howie Lee, analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
A strong U.S. employment report could send gold below
$1,080, he said.
"(That) appears to be a level that many traders have put
their stop-loss in because every time it breaches that level
there's a swift decline," said Lee, adding bullion could fall as
low as $1,060.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,086.20 an ounce by
0633 GMT. The metal has been stuck below $1,100 since breaching
that support level after a deep rout in late July that pushed it
as far as $1,077, its weakest since February 2010.
U.S. gold for December delivery was flat at
$1,085.70 an ounce.
Expectations that the Fed could increase rates at its next
policy meeting in September grew louder this week after Atlanta
Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said only a
"significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy would make him
not support a rate hike next month.
But Fed Governor Jerome Powell said policymakers had not yet
decided whether to raise interest rates next month, adding more
recent employment data had been mixed.
A looming hike in U.S. interest rates dims the appeal of
non-interest yielding gold, instead pulling more funds to the
dollar which on Wednesday hit its highest since April versus a
basket of currencies.
The decline in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued on
Wednesday, to 21.47 million ounces, the lowest since September
2008.
In other metals, spot palladium gained 1.3 percent to
$598.50 an ounce and platinum rose 0.3 percent to
$950.24, both still near multi-year lows reached earlier this
week. Silver was up 0.3 percent at $14.60 an ounce.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)