MANILA Aug 11 Gold held near a three-week high
above $1,100 an ounce on Tuesday after the dollar eased
following U.S. jobs data that may not have been strong strong
enough to cement expectations for a U.S interest rate hike in
September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,105.21 an ounce
by 0047 GMT, after rising as high as $1,108.80 on Monday, its
loftiest since July 21.
* Bullion rose nearly 1 percent overnight, its biggest
single-day gain since June 18.
* U.S. gold for December delivery was flat at $1,105
an ounce.
* The dollar retreated from its highest level since April
versus a basket of currencies after the
lower-than-forecast U.S. nonfarm payrolls in July released on
Friday did not make a compelling case for a U.S. rate hike as
soon as next month.
* Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who said earlier
that he would support a rate hike in September, only said on
Monday that a decision to raise rates should come soon.
* Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said U.S.
inflation is only temporarily "very low" due in part to
commodity prices, while the U.S. economy has nearly achieved
full employment.
* China produced 228.735 tonnes of gold in the first half of
2015, up 8.4 percent from a year ago, the official China News
Service reported.
* Greece and its international lenders were locked in
marathon overnight talks to seal a multibillion-euro bailout
deal on Tuesday, racing against a countdown to European Central
Bank debt repayments falling due in days.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks swung higher as a periodic revival in
investor risk appetite led to a bounce in beaten-down
commodities and a small step back for the U.S. dollar.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Jul
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jul
1230 U.S. Labor costs Q2
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jun
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)