* Fed minutes seen hinting Sept. rate hike is off the table
* Dollar falls 0.7 pct after Fed minutes released
* Commodities performance: link.reuters.com/reb25t
(Rewrites throughout, updates prices; adds comment, second
byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 19 Gold prices extended
gains to a one-month high on Wednesday, after minutes from last
month's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting hinted to a decreased
likelihood for interest rates to be raised in September, pushing
the dollar lower.
Minutes from the July meeting showed policymakers continued
to fret that lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed
too big a risk to commit to a "liftoff," though an improving job
market edged the Fed closer to an interest rate hike.
"Clearly the gold bulls think September is off the table,
and growth and currency risks are the next hurdle," said Phillip
Streible, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in
Chicago.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,128.66 an ounce at
2:55 p.m. EDT (1855 GMT), having touched a one-month high at
$1,131.90. Traders noted strong resistance at $1,135.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 1
percent at $1,127.90 an ounce.
Expectations that the Fed is on track to increase rates for
the first time in nearly a decade helped push gold to 5-1/2-year
lows last month. Rising rates lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar.
However, mixed U.S. data and worries over global growth and
stability after China devalued the yuan last week, dampened that
speculation, allowing gold to recover.
"The minutes show the Fed was concerned about
disinflationary pressures coming from China before China's move
to allow its currency to depreciate," said Axel Merk, president
and chief investment officer of Merk Investments in Palo Alto,
California.
"As such, the market appears to price in that a September
rate hike is now less likely, providing support to the price of
gold."
The dollar extended losses after the minutes were
released, dropping as much as 0.7 percent.
Spot platinum was up 1.7 percent at $1,007 an ounce
and palladium was up 2.1 percent at $606.72, though
neither was far from multi-year lows reached earlier this month.
Miner and commodities trader Glencore posted a 29
percent fall in first-half earnings just a day after saying it
was considering closing its Eland platinum mine in South Africa
due to falling prices.
"The mine produced about 35,000 ounces of platinum in 2014,
but was expected to expand significantly," Macquarie said in a
note.
Silver was up 2.5 percent at $15.23 an ounce,
recouping some losses after it tumbled nearly 3 percent on
Tuesday, its biggest one-day loss since early July.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Dale
Hudson, Susan Thomas and Marguerita Choy)