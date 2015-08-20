* Gold up 7 pct from July's 5-1/2-year low
* Slow physical demand cuts premiums in Asia
* U.S. July existing home sales at near 8-1/2-year high
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 20 Gold hit its highest in
five weeks on Thursday as the dollar eased after minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers were in
no hurry to raise interest rates.
Although agreeing that the economy was nearing a point where
rates should move higher, Fed officials last month were worried
that lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed risks too
big to commit to a rate "lift-off".
"There is some frustration because the Fed meetings were not
exactly conclusive for a rate hike in September," ING Bank
senior strategist Hamza Khan said.
Spot gold rose as much as 1.8 percent to $1,154 an
ounce, its highest since July 15, and was up 1.7 percent at
$1,152.96 at 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT).
U.S. gold for December delivery settled up 2.2
percent at $1,153.20 an ounce.
Spot gold has recovered more than 7 percent from a
5-1/2-year low of $1,077 hit in a late July rout, when investors
cut their exposure on fears of further price declines.
"What's supporting gold is that from unrelentingly bad news,
which we saw until late July-early August. The news flow has
been more bullish to gold after the Chinese central bank
currency devaluation," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
"But you'd have to think that because of the rate hike the
dollar would rise from here, so it's hard to get too excited."
The dollar was down 0.4 percent against a basket of
leading currencies, as bets dwindled on the Federal Reserve next
month raising U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade, following the release of minutes from the July 28-29 Fed
meeting.
"The focus was clearly on the perceived change of tone in
the Fed," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of commodities
investment firm LOGIC Advisors in New Jersey. "The market took
those minutes and the majority conclusion is that the Fed won't
(raise rates) in September."
O'Neill said technical buying also buoyed prices, setting up
the market to test $1,160.
U.S. data showed home resales rose to a near 8-1/2-year high
in July while factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region picked
up.
Rising prices curbed physical gold demand in India and
Chinese buyers, remained scarce, cutting premiums on bullion
sold in the world's top two consumers.
Gold's upside bolstered other precious metals, with spot
platinum also hitting a five-week high of $1,033.
Palladium gained 1.7 percent to $620.75 per ounce and
silver rose 1.4 percent to $15.50.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; editing
by William Hardy and Nick Zieminski)