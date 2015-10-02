* Gold rebounds from two-week low after U.S. payrolls data
* U.S. employers added far fewer jobs than expected in Sept
* Silver posts strongest gains so far in 2015
(Adds comment and updates prices)
By Luc Cohen and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 2 Gold jumped more than 2
percent on Friday and silver surged over 5 percent for its best
day this year as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data dented
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this year, triggering short-covering.
Investors raced to cover bearish short bets and some put on
new longs after U.S. Labor Department data showed payrolls
outside of farming rose by 142,000 last month, much lower than
the 203,000 expected.
The data lifted prices off two-week lows, fueling concerns
that a China-led global economic slowdown is sapping U.S.
economic strength and reinvigorating the moribund bullion market
that had been rangebound for months.
Traders had braced for a long-expected U.S. rate hike, the
first in almost a decade, later this year, which could hurt
demand for non-interest-paying gold while boosting the dollar.
"Today could be a game-changer, because nobody expected this
sort of a jobs report," said George Gero, precious metals
strategist for RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Turnover in December futures in the half-hour after
the release pierced 4.8 million ounces, worth about $5.5
billion, the highest for a 30-minute period in over a year.
While much of the volume was likely due to short-covering,
"some people are starting to dip their toes in for long
positioning too (for a rate hike)," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto.
Spot gold was up 2.1 percent at $1,136.40 an ounce at
2:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT), after rising 2.5 percent to a session
high of $1,141.50. U.S. December gold futures settled up
$22.90 an ounce, or 2 percent, at $1,136.60.
Prices were down 0.8 percent on the week.
Decent volume in November and December put options, which
give the holder the right to sell at a strike price of $1,100 an
ounce, suggested investors were protecting their downside risk
and hedging their new long futures positions, traders said.
Silver jumped 5.6 percent to $15.27 an ounce, hitting
two-week highs for its biggest one-day gain since December.
U.S. stock markets rebounded from early losses after the
poorer-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers, while the dollar fell to
a two-week low against the euro.
Among other precious metals, platinum recovered to
$905.24 an ounce, up 0.6 percent, after slumping to $888, its
lowest since December 2008.
Palladium was up 3.3 percent at $695.97 an ounce,
just off three-month highs at $697.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Nick Zieminski)