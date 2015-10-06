SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Gold was holding just below its
highest in a week on Tuesday as investors bet last week's
sluggish U.S. nonfarm payrolls data would deter the Federal
Reserve from hiking rates this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,135.10 an ounce
by 0033 GMT. The metal had climbed to a one-week high of
$1,141.80 in the previous session, before closing down 0.2
percent on mild profit taking.
* It is still largely holding on to Friday's 2.2 percent
jump, the biggest one-day rise since Jan. 15 following data that
showed U.S. employers slammed the brakes on hiring over the last
two months. Nonfarm payrolls rose by only 142,000 last month,
below economist expectations of 203,000.
* Other data on Monday showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
services sector decelerated in September as new orders and
business activity slowed, more signs of weakness in the economy.
* The sluggishness in the U.S. economy, along with weakness
in China and volatility in financial markets, could prompt the
Fed to hold rates, analysts have said.
* Higher rates would increase the opportunity cost of
holding gold, a non-interest-paying asset, while boosting the
dollar.
* Eric Rosengren still expects the Fed to raise interest
rates this year despite what the head of the Boston Fed called a
"weak" September jobs report, which could signal a more
significant economic slowdown that delays the policy tightening.
* Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03
percent to 688.98 tonnes on Monday, the first outflow in two
weeks.
* Members of South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union will decide whether to strike at operations
of gold companies at a mass meeting on Oct. 11, a spokesman said
on Monday.
* Among other precious metals, silver retained a
near-8-percent gain from the precious two sessions. Palladium
fell 1 percent, after hitting its highest since June in
the previous session.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar climbed versus the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as
improving investor risk appetite worked against the Japanese
currency, which was also under pressure from the prospect of the
Bank of Japan eventually easing monetary policy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Sep
1230 U.S. International trade Sep
PRICES AT 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1135.1 -0.5 -0.04
Spot silver 15.58 -0.03 -0.19
Spot platinum 907.99 -4.26 -0.47
Spot palladium 683 -6.5 -0.94
Comex gold 1135 -2.6 -0.23
Comex silver 15.6 -0.108 -0.69
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)