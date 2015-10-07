SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Gold held close to its highest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, as more sluggish U.S. economic data supported investor views that the Federal Reserve will delay a rate hike to next year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,147.40 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The metal climbed to $1,151.20 in the previous session, its highest since Sept. 24. * Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. exports took a hit from an ailing global economy in August and imports from China surged, fuelling the largest expansion of America's trade deficit in five months. * The data, following a weak nonfarm payrolls report last week, showed the U.S. economy's vulnerabilities to a strong dollar and weak demand in foreign markets, which could impose further caution on the Fed's plans to hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. * Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying gold. * Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last month she expected the U.S. central bank to begin raising rates this year, but weak U.S. economic data since then and caution about the global economy has prompted many to push out expectations. * The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for a second time this year on Tuesday, citing weak commodity prices and a slowdown in China and warned that policies aimed at increasing demand were needed. * The Fed should be communicating its views of the economy well enough that markets will not be taken by surprise by an eventual interest-rate hike, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Tuesday. * Among other precious metals, silver rose for a fourth straight session, trading near a 3-1/2-month high of $16.08 reached in the previous session. * Platinum was also higher for a fourth day, while palladium was trading near its highest since June. * In mining news, South Africa's Sibanye Gold has offered $294 million to buy Aquarius Platinum , making its second big bet on a platinum sector hammered by falling prices and rising costs. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed losses against most of its peers early on Wednesday and is likely to stay on the defensive in case the Bank of Japan surprises by injecting fresh stimulus after its policy review later in the day. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Aug 0645 France Trade data Aug 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Aug PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1147.4 0.7 0.06 Spot silver 15.9 0.03 0.19 Spot platinum 935.24 1.79 0.19 Spot palladium 705.5 3 0.43 Comex gold 1147.4 1 0.09 Comex silver 15.93 -0.054 -0.34 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)