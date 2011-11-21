* Uncertainty in euro zone continues dominating market
* China silver imports slump in October, platinum imports
* Spot gold may fall to $1,687 - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. existing home sales, Oct; 1500 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Gold traded steady on
Monday after its biggest weekly loss since September, as
investors remained cautious even after Spain's centre-right
opposition won a landslide victory in the election and is
expected to launch drastic austerity measures.
Market reaction to the news has been wary, with
Asian shares dipping and the euro holding steady.
Gold has moved in tandem with riskier assets, and is still
in danger of suffering sharp losses in case of sell-offs in
other markets, as investors would have to liquidate their gold
positions to cover losses elsewhere since funding has become
difficult during the market turmoil in recent months.
"We still have not seen the light at the end of the tunnel
yet," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures. "We will
continue to have headlines from Europe to dominate the sentiment
in the market."
Market sentiment also dimmed after Washington's most
ambitious effort in years to come to grips with its mounting
debt appeared set to end with a whimper on Monday as negotiators
plan to announce they have failed to reach a deal.
Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,721.04 an
ounce by 0721 GMT, after a weekly decline of more than 3
percent.
On the chart, the 50-day moving average is almost crossing
below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical
signal.
U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,722.50,
after having fallen to as low as $1,713.2 earlier in the day.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall
towards $1,687 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
Ong of Phillip Futures expected the $1,700 level to provide
support, and said prices could slump towards $1,600 once that
level is breached convincingly.
Asia's physical market remained muted as buyers held off for
lower prices.
"Prices didn't correct enough. Prices need to go below
$1,700 and stay, otherwise people won't buy," said a
Singapore-based dealer.
Investment interest in gold remained strong last week,
despite the 3-percent price slump, as money managers upped their
positions in gold futures and options.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, reported a rise of 3.631 tonnes from a day
earlier to 1,293.088 tonnes in its holdings, the highest in more
than three months.
The ETF witnessed an inflow of 24.422 tonnes last week, the
biggest one-week rise in holdings since mid-August.
Spot silver led the decline in the precious metals
complex, down as much as 1.6 percent to $31.86, before
recovering to $32.04.
China's October silver imports dropped 26 percent on the
year, and the total inflow in the first 10 months of the year
slumped 28 percent, the official trade data showed.
Platinum imports in October jumped 65 percent on the month
to 6,340 kilograms, as platinum prices wallowed in discount over
$100 to gold and attracted buying. Year-to-date imports of
platinum rose 14 percent on the year to 66,680 kilograms.
Precious metals prices 0721 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1721.04 -4.55 -0.26 21.25
Spot Silver 32.04 -0.35 -1.08 3.82
Spot Platinum 1580.24 -7.67 -0.48 -10.59
Spot Palladium 595.72 -5.78 -0.96 -25.49
TOCOM Gold 4251.00 -12.00 -0.28 14.00 51123
TOCOM Platinum 3932.00 -16.00 -0.41 -16.27 10901
TOCOM Silver 78.20 1.50 +1.96 -3.46 430
TOCOM Palladium 1486.00 -18.00 -1.20 -29.14 393
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1722.50 -2.60 -0.15 21.18 15102
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.07 -0.35 -1.09 3.64 2246
Euro/Dollar 1.3516
Dollar/Yen 76.76
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
Editing by Miral Fahmy