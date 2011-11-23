SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Spot gold traded steady
on Wednesday, after buying related to options' expiration lifted
prices by more than 1 percent in the previous session, as
investors continue to watch the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,700.39 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, as heavy buying related to the expiry of COMEX
December options boosted prices in the previous session.
* U.S. gold barely moved at $1,702.10.
* The IMF on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and
launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries
with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt
crisis.
* French President Nicholas Sarkozy has embraced a German
campaign for treaty change that could give European authorities
intrusive powers to intervene in the national budgets of
countries sharing the euro currency.
* Spain's Treasury paid the highest yields in 14 years to
issue short-term bills on Tuesday, in a sign that a resounding
election victory for the centre-right People's Party on Sunday
has done little to soothe investors nerves.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday,
having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing
costs in Spain hit another record high.
* The euro held up remarkably well early in Asia on
Wednesday as investors took comfort in news the International
Monetary Fund had beefed up its lending instruments to help
shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Nov
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1330 U.S. Personal income mm Oct
1455 U.S. U Mich conditions Final Nov
1455 U.S. U.Mich expectation Final Nov
1455 U.S. U.Mich sentiment Final Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1700.39 0.60 +0.04 19.79
Spot Silver 32.61 -0.09 -0.28 5.67
Spot Platinum 1562.33 -4.17 -0.27 -11.61
Spot Palladium 598.98 -3.02 -0.50 -25.08
TOCOM Gold 4212.00 45.00 +1.08 12.95 24366
TOCOM Platinum 3903.00 39.00 +1.01 -16.89 2861
TOCOM Silver 80.70 4.30 +5.63 -0.37 125
TOCOM Palladium 1509.00 49.00 +3.36 -28.04 97
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1702.10 -0.30 -0.02 19.75 1893
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.63 -0.33 -0.99 5.45 364
Euro/Dollar 1.3521
Dollar/Yen 76.94
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)