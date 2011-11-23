SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Spot gold traded steady on Wednesday, after buying related to options' expiration lifted prices by more than 1 percent in the previous session, as investors continue to watch the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,700.39 an ounce by 0041 GMT, as heavy buying related to the expiry of COMEX December options boosted prices in the previous session.

* U.S. gold barely moved at $1,702.10.

* The IMF on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.

* French President Nicholas Sarkozy has embraced a German campaign for treaty change that could give European authorities intrusive powers to intervene in the national budgets of countries sharing the euro currency.

* Spain's Treasury paid the highest yields in 14 years to issue short-term bills on Tuesday, in a sign that a resounding election victory for the centre-right People's Party on Sunday has done little to soothe investors nerves.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing costs in Spain hit another record high.

* The euro held up remarkably well early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took comfort in news the International Monetary Fund had beefed up its lending instruments to help shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Nov 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1330 U.S. Personal income mm Oct 1455 U.S. U Mich conditions Final Nov 1455 U.S. U.Mich expectation Final Nov 1455 U.S. U.Mich sentiment Final Nov

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1700.39 0.60 +0.04 19.79 Spot Silver 32.61 -0.09 -0.28 5.67 Spot Platinum 1562.33 -4.17 -0.27 -11.61 Spot Palladium 598.98 -3.02 -0.50 -25.08 TOCOM Gold 4212.00 45.00 +1.08 12.95 24366 TOCOM Platinum 3903.00 39.00 +1.01 -16.89 2861 TOCOM Silver 80.70 4.30 +5.63 -0.37 125 TOCOM Palladium 1509.00 49.00 +3.36 -28.04 97 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1702.10 -0.30 -0.02 19.75 1893 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.63 -0.33 -0.99 5.45 364 Euro/Dollar 1.3521 Dollar/Yen 76.94 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)