* Spot gold to end rebound at $1,715 - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. durable goods orders, Oct; 1330 GMT (Updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Gold prices traded steady around $1,700 on Wednesday, after buying related to options' expiration lifted prices by more than 1 percent in the previous session, as investors continue to watch the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.

Gold bounced back above $1,700 after the worsening euro zone debt crisis and the failure of U.S. policymakers to agree on a budget reduction plan sent spot prices down to as low as $1,665.88 earlier in the week.

With Spain's bond yields rising to 14-year highs, the IMF beefed up its lending instruments and launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.

"Prices will probably trade between $1,680 to $1,700 for the rest of the week as investors prefer to stay out of the market with cash in hand," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers.

"Europe does not seem able to solve the debt problem in a short time."

Some physical buying emerged in the past few days when prices dipped below $1,700, but this has eased with the price rebound, he added.

Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,707.70 an ounce by 0607 GMT, extending a rise of more than 1 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,708.90.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could rebound to around $1,715 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Although gold prices still face a threat from a sharp sell-off in other markets, expectations of further easing in monetary policy on both sides of the Atlantic is supporting sentiment.

A few officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve believe the outlook for modest growth might warrant an easier policy.

"For the longer term it is still a very bullish story out there. Gold at $1,700 will be very good value, should either the U.S. or ECB (European Central Bank), or both, move to inject liquidity in the market," said a Singapore-based trader.

Spot silver lost 0.4 percent to $32.56, after jumping 3.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. silver fell 1.2 percent to $32.57, giving up some of its 5.9-percent rise in the previous session.

JPMorgan Chase downgraded commodities to undergrade on policy failures in the United States and Europe.

Precious metals prices 0607 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1707.70 7.91 +0.47 20.31 Spot Silver 32.56 -0.14 -0.43 5.51 Spot Platinum 1557.48 -9.02 -0.58 -11.88 Spot Palladium 594.15 -7.85 -1.30 -25.68 TOCOM Gold 4212.00 45.00 +1.08 12.95 24366 TOCOM Platinum 3903.00 39.00 +1.01 -16.89 2861 TOCOM Silver 80.70 4.30 +5.63 -0.37 125 TOCOM Palladium 1509.00 49.00 +3.36 -28.04 97 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1708.90 6.50 +0.38 20.23 13804 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.57 -0.38 -1.16 5.27 5150 Euro/Dollar 1.3456 Dollar/Yen 77.04 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)