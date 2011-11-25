SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold inched down on Friday, heading for its second weekly fall, as investors cashed in to cover losses triggered by the euro zone debt crisis in other markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold slipped 0.13 percent to $1,692.09 an ounce by 0021 GMT, down from a lifetime high around $1,920 struck in September.

* U.S. gold for December contract fell $2.1 an ounce to $1,693.8 ounce.

* The European Central Bank is looking at extending the term of loans it offers banks to 2 or even 3 years to try to prevent the euro zone crisis precipitating a credit crunch that chokes the bloc's economy, people familiar with the matter say.

* Silver imports to India, the world's biggest consumer, would be marginally lower in 2011 from last year's 3,030 tonnes as traders are uncomfortable with prices ruling above 50,000 rupees per kg, a senior official at ScotiaMocatta said.

MARKET NEWS

* The Nikkei share average fell to a fresh two-and-a-half-year low on Friday after statements by German and French ministers convinced investors that euro zone leaders were no closer to a consensus on how to contain the region's debt crisis.

* The euro hovered near a seven-week low versus the dollar in Asia on Friday, struggling to find any traction with markets seeing no end in sight for the euro zone debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 German import prices 0730 German parliament to vote on 2012 Federal Budget 0745 French consumer confidence Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1692.09 -2.26 -0.13 19.21 Spot Silver 31.66 -0.11 -0.35 2.59 Spot Platinum 1535.50 -0.23 -0.01 -13.13 Spot Palladium 573.65 -1.00 -0.17 -28.25 TOCOM Gold 4203.00 5.00 +0.12 12.71 9762 TOCOM Platinum 3838.00 -4.00 -0.10 -18.27 1931 TOCOM Silver 77.70 -0.30 -0.38 -4.07 46 TOCOM Palladium 1446.00 -12.00 -0.82 -31.04 50 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1693.20 -2.70 -0.16 19.12 35667 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.66 -0.23 -0.72 2.31 11815 Euro/Dollar 1.3326 Dollar/Yen 77.21 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)