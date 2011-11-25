* Spot gold neutral in $1,676-$1,710 range
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold edged down below
$1,700 an ounce on Friday, heading for its second straight
weekly fall, as the euro extended losses on growing fears the
two-year-old debt crisis in Europe would drag on and eventually
trigger a credit crunch.
Instead of rising in times of uncertainty, gold's safe-haven
appeal was robbed by declines in equities, which prompted
investors to cash in to cover losses caused by the crisis in
Europe. A firm U.S. dollar also capped gains.
"It's really draining the liquidity and it triggers, let's
say, economic crisis, a stronger dollar overall. It will be
tough. Technically, it doesn't look that great," said Dominic
Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management.
"In such an environment, for gold to really see firm price
advances is quite challenging," said Schnider, adding that a
positive outcome to the problems in Europe could be supportive
for gold.
Spot gold slipped 0.51 percent to $1,685.79 an ounce
by 0626 GMT, down from a lifetime high around $1,920 struck in
September, with physical buying from jewellers also drying up.
U.S. gold for December contract fell $9 to $1,686.9
an ounce.
Asian shares slipped on Friday as European officials failed
to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could
trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.
France and Germany agreed to stop bickering openly over
whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the
euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis, while
expressing their backing for Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
in his task of overcoming the country's massive debt burden.
The euro hit a seven-week low as it struggled to
find any traction with markets seeing no end in sight for the
euro zone debt crisis.
Physical gold buyers in Asia waited for prices to slip
further, with Thanksgiving holiday in the United States also
affecting liquidity.
"I think sentiment in the physical side is not that bearish,
but the funds are more cautious because of fears of recession,"
said a dealer in Hong Kong, adding that a recent drop in prices
had attracted purchases from jewellers.
"The funds are worried that their clients will redeem assets
to get more cash on hand."
In top gold consumer India, the wedding season which is
traditionally a moment for splurging on gold has yet to boost
demand, with local futures prices still hovering near all-time
highs due to a weak rupee.
India gold prices are likely to fall more than 3.5 percent
from its peak after a 16 percent rally last quarter as investors
resort to year-end profit-taking while tepid wedding demand
weighs, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages found.
India's gold demand, which recorded a fall of 20 percent in
the September quarter, could rise in the last quarter and
surpass the 1,000 tonnes demand mark in 2011, according to the
World Gold Council figures.
Precious metals prices 0626 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1685.79 -8.56 -0.51 18.76
Spot Silver 31.54 -0.23 -0.72 2.20
Spot Platinum 1533.49 -2.24 -0.15 -13.24
Spot Palladium 574.47 -0.18 -0.03 -28.15
TOCOM Gold 4195.00 -3.00 -0.07 12.50 26204
TOCOM Platinum 3838.00 -4.00 -0.10 -18.27 6031
TOCOM Silver 77.40 -0.60 -0.77 -4.44 169
TOCOM Palladium 1441.00 -17.00 -1.17 -31.28 151
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1687.20 -8.70 -0.51 18.70 42415
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.55 -0.33 -1.05 1.97 13232
Euro/Dollar 1.3307
Dollar/Yen 77.38
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
