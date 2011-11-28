SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold jumped 1 percent on
Monday as the euro rose on hopes Europe will take a bolder step
to resolve a crippling debt crisis and
after an Italian newspaper reported the International Monetary
Fund was preparing an aid package for Italy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $15.00 an ounce to $1,694.15 an
ounce by 0044 GMT after hitting a session high at $1,696.29 an
ounce -- its biggest daily gain in nearly a week. Gold was still
below a lifetime high of around $1,920 in September.
* U.S. gold for September rose $11 an ounce to
$$1,696.7 an ounce.
* Prime Minister Mario Monti faces a testing week seeking to
shore up Italy's strained public finances, with an IMF mission
expected in Rome and market pressure building to a point where
outside help may be needed to stem a full-scale debt emergency.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose Monday and the euro gained on
expectations Europe will come up with some concrete steps this
week towards activating a euro zone bail-out fund that is
crucial to relieving funding stresses on the region's troubled
economies.
* U.S. crude futures rose more than $1.50 per barrel in
early Asian trade on Monday on optimism about the euro zone debt
after Germany and France explored radical methods of securing
deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among the bloc.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Oct
0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Oct 2011
1500 U.S. New home sales chg mm Oct
1500 U.S. New home sales-units mm Oct
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1694.15 15.00 +0.89 19.35
Spot Silver 31.60 0.57 +1.84 2.40
Spot Platinum 1539.00 14.29 +0.94 -12.93
Spot Palladium 575.75 13.50 +2.40 -27.99
TOCOM Gold 4231.00 36.00 +0.86 13.46 26346
TOCOM Platinum 3866.00 31.00 +0.81 -17.67 5062
TOCOM Silver 78.00 0.60 +0.78 -3.70 162
TOCOM Palladium 1444.00 3.00 +0.21 -31.14 150
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1695.60 9.90 +0.59 19.29 4724
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.63 0.61 +1.97 2.21 3026
Euro/Dollar 1.3289
Dollar/Yen 77.63
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; editing by Miral Fahmy)