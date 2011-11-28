* Spot gold may end rebound at $1,716-technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. new home sales; 1500 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold jumped above $1,700
an ounce on Monday due to early gains in the euro and hopes that
Europe will take bolder steps to resolve a crippling debt
crisis, while a recovery in equities also prompted buying from a
few investors.
Gold held on to its 1 percent gain even after the
International Monetary Fund said it was not in discussions with
Italian authorities on a financing plan, dousing speculation
that it was preparing an aid package.
Spot gold added $25.44 an ounce to $1,704.59 an ounce
by 0710 GMT -- its biggest daily gain in more than 2 weeks. Gold
was still below a lifetime high of around $1,920 touched in
September.
Sentiment has improved, said Dick Poon, manager of precious
metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong, but the outlook for bullion
depends on how Europe resolves the debt crisis and the economic
situation in the United States.
"Everybody still tries to keep more cash on hand," said
Poon.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday, with
detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund -- the
European Financial Stability Facility -- ready for approval. The
approval would pave the way for the 440 billion euro facility to
draw cash from investors.
Moody's Investors Service warned on Monday the rapid
escalation of the euro zone sovereign and banking crisis was
threatening the credit standing of all European government
bonds.
U.S. gold futures rose $20.5 an ounce to $1,706.2 an
ounce.
Other precious metals tracked gold higher, with silver
rising more than 2 percent, palladium up more than
3 percent and platinum gaining nearly 2 percent.
Gold tumbled to its weakest in nearly a month last week
after declines in equities blamed on the debt crisis in Europe
prompted investors to cash in on bullion to cover losses.
But a rebound in equities helped restore gold's appeal,
while strong retail sales in the United States over the
Thanksgiving sale season offered investors some respite.
Also underpinning investor sentiment was news that central
banks bought nearly 26 tonnes of gold in October, boosted by a
purchase of almost 20 tonnes by Russia as well as buying from
Mexico, Belarus and Colombia, data from the IMF showed.
"For now, we are seeing a bounce in financial markets after
the record retail sales this Black Friday weekend.
Bargain-hunters are back to push prices higher with a little bit
of optimism," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"However, for this rally to be sustainable, we need a
long-term resolution of Europe's problems. Investors will be
focusing on the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Tuesday for more operational details of the bailout fund."
Asian shares gained on hopes Europe will come up with some
concrete steps this week towards activating a euro zone bail-out
that is crucial to relieving funding stresses on the region's
troubled economies.
The euro rose on a report the IMF was preparing a
rescue plan for Italy but pared gains after doubts were cast on
the report, while the Fund later said there were no such
discussions.
U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales
over Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year
earlier, as early hours and attractive promotions brought out
more shoppers, an industry trade group said on Sunday.
Precious metals prices 0710 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1704.59 25.44 +1.52 20.09
Spot Silver 31.65 0.62 +2.00 2.56
Spot Platinum 1550.49 25.78 +1.69 -12.28
Spot Palladium 577.22 14.97 +2.66 -27.80
TOCOM Gold 4261.00 66.00 +1.57 14.27 54961
TOCOM Platinum 3896.00 61.00 +1.59 -17.04 10988
TOCOM Silver 78.60 1.20 +1.55 -2.96 435
TOCOM Palladium 1455.00 14.00 +0.97 -30.62 338
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1705.90 20.20 +1.20 20.02 23127
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.68 0.67 +2.15 2.39 6458
Euro/Dollar 1.3282
Dollar/Yen 77.61
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)