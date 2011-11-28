* Spot gold may end rebound at $1,716-technicals

* Coming Up: U.S. new home sales; 1500 GMT (Updates prices, adds fresh quotes)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold jumped above $1,700 an ounce on Monday due to early gains in the euro and hopes that Europe will take bolder steps to resolve a crippling debt crisis, while a recovery in equities also prompted buying from a few investors.

Gold held on to its 1 percent gain even after the International Monetary Fund said it was not in discussions with Italian authorities on a financing plan, dousing speculation that it was preparing an aid package.

Spot gold added $25.44 an ounce to $1,704.59 an ounce by 0710 GMT -- its biggest daily gain in more than 2 weeks. Gold was still below a lifetime high of around $1,920 touched in September.

Sentiment has improved, said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong, but the outlook for bullion depends on how Europe resolves the debt crisis and the economic situation in the United States.

"Everybody still tries to keep more cash on hand," said Poon.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday, with detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility -- ready for approval. The approval would pave the way for the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from investors.

Moody's Investors Service warned on Monday the rapid escalation of the euro zone sovereign and banking crisis was threatening the credit standing of all European government bonds.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a 24-hour gold technical outlook:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

U.S. gold futures rose $20.5 an ounce to $1,706.2 an ounce.

Other precious metals tracked gold higher, with silver rising more than 2 percent, palladium up more than 3 percent and platinum gaining nearly 2 percent.

Gold tumbled to its weakest in nearly a month last week after declines in equities blamed on the debt crisis in Europe prompted investors to cash in on bullion to cover losses.

But a rebound in equities helped restore gold's appeal, while strong retail sales in the United States over the Thanksgiving sale season offered investors some respite.

Also underpinning investor sentiment was news that central banks bought nearly 26 tonnes of gold in October, boosted by a purchase of almost 20 tonnes by Russia as well as buying from Mexico, Belarus and Colombia, data from the IMF showed.

"For now, we are seeing a bounce in financial markets after the record retail sales this Black Friday weekend. Bargain-hunters are back to push prices higher with a little bit of optimism," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"However, for this rally to be sustainable, we need a long-term resolution of Europe's problems. Investors will be focusing on the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday for more operational details of the bailout fund."

Asian shares gained on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a euro zone bail-out that is crucial to relieving funding stresses on the region's troubled economies.

The euro rose on a report the IMF was preparing a rescue plan for Italy but pared gains after doubts were cast on the report, while the Fund later said there were no such discussions.

U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales over Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year earlier, as early hours and attractive promotions brought out more shoppers, an industry trade group said on Sunday.

Precious metals prices 0710 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1704.59 25.44 +1.52 20.09 Spot Silver 31.65 0.62 +2.00 2.56 Spot Platinum 1550.49 25.78 +1.69 -12.28 Spot Palladium 577.22 14.97 +2.66 -27.80 TOCOM Gold 4261.00 66.00 +1.57 14.27 54961 TOCOM Platinum 3896.00 61.00 +1.59 -17.04 10988 TOCOM Silver 78.60 1.20 +1.55 -2.96 435 TOCOM Palladium 1455.00 14.00 +0.97 -30.62 338 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1705.90 20.20 +1.20 20.02 23127 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.68 0.67 +2.15 2.39 6458 Euro/Dollar 1.3282 Dollar/Yen 77.61 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)