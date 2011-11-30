SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Gold prices held steady
on Wednesday, as investors continue to watch developments in
Europe after euro zone finance ministers agreed on expanding the
bloc's rescue fund and proposed to ask the IMF for help.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose as much as 0.6 percent to a more
than one week high of $1,725 and breached above the 100-day
moving average at $1,720.54, before easing to $1,718.89 an ounce
by 0044 GMT.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,718.50 in
thin volume.
* Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the
firepower of their rescue fund but couldn't say by how much and
raised the possibility of asking the International Monetary Fund
for more help after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime
high of nearly 8 percent.
* A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the European
Central Bank will cut interest rates next week and throw more
funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro
zone debt crisis.
* Americans shook off some of their concerns about the
economy this month but a surprise fall in house prices in
September underscored the weak foundations of the recovery.
MARKET NEWS
* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday
as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for
further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered
sentiment.
* The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market
gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new
lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF
so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Oct 2011
0530 India Quarterly GDP yy Jul 2011
0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Oct 2011
0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Nov 2011
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Nov 2011
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
India M3 Money Supply
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1718.89 4.60 +0.27 21.10
Spot Silver 32.00 0.11 +0.34 3.69
Spot Platinum 1533.74 2.75 +0.18 -13.23
Spot Palladium 583.72 0.23 +0.04 -26.99
TOCOM Gold 4317.00 25.00 +0.58 15.77 28082
TOCOM Platinum 3874.00 -21.00 -0.54 -17.50 4626
TOCOM Silver 79.50 -0.40 -0.50 -1.85 227
TOCOM Palladium 1476.00 -5.00 -0.34 -29.61 71
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1718.50 5.10 +0.30 20.90 547
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.03 0.18 +0.56 3.52 8
Euro/Dollar 1.3325
Dollar/Yen 78.07
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)