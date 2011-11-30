* Physical buying muted as prices stand above $1,700
* Spot gold could rise to $1,743 - technicals
* Coming up: Euro zone Nov inflation; 1000 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Gold reversed early
gains in thin trade on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar
at the expense of the euro as investors watched euro zone
nations struggling to contain the region's two-year-old debt
crisis.
European Central Bank governing council member Christian
Noyer said the situation in Europe has significantly worsened,
threatening global financial markets, after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to ramp up the power of their rescue fund but
failed to provide details.
The dollar index gained 0.4 percent while the euro
edged down 0.4 percent against the greenback.
"There is a lot of worry about markets turning very
distressed, meanwhile people wonder if that will bring more
central bank actions as economic forecasts get more and more
dire," said a Singapore-based trader.
The prospect of easing monetary policy in Europe and other
key economies around the world could potentially support the
sentiment in gold, as rising inflation down the road makes
gold's appeal as a good inflation hedge stronger.
A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the European
Central Bank will cut interest rates next week and throw more
funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro
zone debt crisis.
Spot gold rose as much as 0.7 percent to a more than
one week high of $1,726 and breached above the 100-day moving
average at $1,720.45, before giving up gains to fall 0.4 percent
to $1,707.46 an ounce by 0802 GMT.
U.S. gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,707.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could rise to $1,743
during the day after it has cleared a resistance at $1,716, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Trading volume was thin, as some funds have squared
positions to lock profit ahead of the year-end and others have
cash tied up elsewhere.
"There is not going to be massive exposure until the new
year," said the trader.
On the gold forwards market, one-year lending
rates on the London interbank market rose to its highest since
June 2010, suggesting rising cost of carrying gold and tight
liquidity in the market.
Trading on Asia's bullion market remained muted, as buyers
have retreated to the sidelines as prices rebounded above
$1,700.
Premium on gold bars in Hong Kong were steady in the range
of $1 to $1.50 an ounce above spot prices, dealers said.
"Gold is likely to be range-bound between $1,700 and $1,750
as what's happening in Europe remains the centre of focus," said
Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong
Kong.
In India, the world's largest gold buyer, consumers have
been delaying purchases, even cashing in hoarded gold, as local
gold prices held near record highs as a result of a weak rupee.
Precious metals prices 0802 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1707.46 -6.83 -0.40 20.29
Spot Silver 31.56 -0.33 -1.03 2.27
Spot Platinum 1514.74 -16.25 -1.06 -14.30
Spot Palladium 578.22 -5.27 -0.90 -27.68
TOCOM Gold 4284.00 -26.00 -0.60 14.88 836
TOCOM Platinum 3820.00 -18.00 -0.47 -18.65 196
TOCOM Silver 78.30 -0.70 -0.89 -3.33 4
TOCOM Palladium 1458.00 -2.00 -0.14 -30.47 2
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1707.00 -6.40 -0.37 20.09 1693
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.58 -0.28 -0.87 2.05 79
Euro/Dollar 1.3273
Dollar/Yen 78.00
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)