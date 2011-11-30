* Physical buying muted as prices stand above $1,700 * Spot gold could rise to $1,743 - technicals * Coming up: Euro zone Nov inflation; 1000 GMT (Adds comment, details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Gold reversed early gains in thin trade on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar at the expense of the euro as investors watched euro zone nations struggling to contain the region's two-year-old debt crisis. European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said the situation in Europe has significantly worsened, threatening global financial markets, after euro zone finance ministers agreed to ramp up the power of their rescue fund but failed to provide details. The dollar index gained 0.4 percent while the euro edged down 0.4 percent against the greenback. "There is a lot of worry about markets turning very distressed, meanwhile people wonder if that will bring more central bank actions as economic forecasts get more and more dire," said a Singapore-based trader. The prospect of easing monetary policy in Europe and other key economies around the world could potentially support the sentiment in gold, as rising inflation down the road makes gold's appeal as a good inflation hedge stronger. A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next week and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold rose as much as 0.7 percent to a more than one week high of $1,726 and breached above the 100-day moving average at $1,720.45, before giving up gains to fall 0.4 percent to $1,707.46 an ounce by 0802 GMT. U.S. gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,707. Technical analysis suggested spot gold could rise to $1,743 during the day after it has cleared a resistance at $1,716, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Trading volume was thin, as some funds have squared positions to lock profit ahead of the year-end and others have cash tied up elsewhere. "There is not going to be massive exposure until the new year," said the trader. On the gold forwards market, one-year lending rates on the London interbank market rose to its highest since June 2010, suggesting rising cost of carrying gold and tight liquidity in the market. Trading on Asia's bullion market remained muted, as buyers have retreated to the sidelines as prices rebounded above $1,700. Premium on gold bars in Hong Kong were steady in the range of $1 to $1.50 an ounce above spot prices, dealers said. "Gold is likely to be range-bound between $1,700 and $1,750 as what's happening in Europe remains the centre of focus," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. In India, the world's largest gold buyer, consumers have been delaying purchases, even cashing in hoarded gold, as local gold prices held near record highs as a result of a weak rupee. Precious metals prices 0802 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1707.46 -6.83 -0.40 20.29 Spot Silver 31.56 -0.33 -1.03 2.27 Spot Platinum 1514.74 -16.25 -1.06 -14.30 Spot Palladium 578.22 -5.27 -0.90 -27.68 TOCOM Gold 4284.00 -26.00 -0.60 14.88 836 TOCOM Platinum 3820.00 -18.00 -0.47 -18.65 196 TOCOM Silver 78.30 -0.70 -0.89 -3.33 4 TOCOM Palladium 1458.00 -2.00 -0.14 -30.47 2 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1707.00 -6.40 -0.37 20.09 1693 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.58 -0.28 -0.87 2.05 79 Euro/Dollar 1.3273 Dollar/Yen 78.00 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)