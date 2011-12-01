SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Spot gold prices traded steady on Thursday, retaining their 1.7 percent gain in the previous session, as joint action by the world's major central banks to boost dollar liquidity spurred rallies in commodities and equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,748.46 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after finishing November with a 1.9-percent rise, the seventh month of gain so far this year. * The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland joined force to provide cheap dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch. * U.S. gold also inched up 0.1 percent to $1,748, building on a rally of nearly 2 percent on Wednesday. * China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, seen as a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009. * Platinum group metals also moved higher, encouraged by rallies in prices of industrial metals. Spot palladium gained 1.5 percent to $615.25, but eased from a two-week high of $622.50 hit in the previous session. Spot platinum rose nearly 1 percent to $1,567.50. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, and Asian shares rose on Thursday, after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a full-blown credit crisis. * The euro and commodity currencies stayed sharply higher in Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Nov 0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Nov 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Nov 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Nov 0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Nov 0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Nov 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1500 U.S. ISM Mfg index Monthly 2350 Japan Business capex (MOF) yy Jul Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1748.46 2.32 +0.13 23.18 Spot Silver 32.74 -0.07 -0.21 6.09 Spot Platinum 1567.50 15.30 +0.99 -11.32 Spot Palladium 615.25 9.17 +1.51 -23.05 TOCOM Gold 4367.00 57.00 +1.32 17.11 40954 TOCOM Platinum 3936.00 98.00 +2.55 -16.18 7093 TOCOM Silver 81.00 2.00 +2.53 0.00 295 TOCOM Palladium 1545.00 85.00 +5.82 -26.32 197 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1748.00 2.50 +0.14 22.98 65 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.74 0.00 +0.01 5.80 9 Euro/Dollar 1.3445 Dollar/Yen 77.63 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)