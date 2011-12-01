* Gold to gain more to $1,765/oz-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Gold hit a 2-week high on
Thursday as gains in equities and the euro prompted buying from
speculators after major central banks took coordinated action to
prevent the euro-zone debt crisis from igniting a global
economic meltdown.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said
they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50
basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide
liquidity for other currencies.
Gold edged 0.1 percent down to $1,744.20 an ounce by
0650 GMT after climbing to $1,749.89 an ounce, its highest since
Nov. 17. Gold ended November with a 1.9-percent rise, the
seventh month of gain so far this year, but it was still 9
percent below a lifetime high above $1,920 hit in September.
"Gold is up alongside other risk assets. Sentiments are
positive after the central banks' action and the huge rally in
Wall Street last night," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
"I would say the next level of resistance for gold will be
the $1,800 level."
U.S. gold was also steady at $1,744 an ounce after
rallying nearly 2 percent on Wednesday.
Shares in Asia jumped to two-week highs on Thursday,
building on strong global gains after the world's six major
central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European
banks by providing cheaper dollar funding.
The euro's upside, however, may be capped by speculation the
European Central Bank will cut rates aggressively at its Dec. 8
policy meeting and perhaps venture into more bond buying, as
Europe's debt crisis remained unresolved.
Gold tumbled to its weakest in nearly a month last week
after declines in equities blamed on the debt crisis in Europe
prompted investors to cash in on bullion to cover losses.
Although a rebound in equities helped restore gold's safe
haven appeal, some retail investors remained cautious, while
jewellers were likely to wait for prices to stabilise or fall
from recent highs.
"I think people are still cautious. Each time gold tries to
approach $1,800, then it falls down. I don't see buying from
investors. There is only buying from speculators," said a dealer
in Hong Kong.
"I don't think China will be buying gold at this level. They
may come back to buy again if gold falls back to $1,700."
China's gold consumption will be around 750 tonnes this
year, Albert Cheng, a managing director for the World Gold
Council, told an industry conference in Shanghai on Thursday.
China's HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index dropped to a
32-month low in November, suggesting factory activity shrank in
the face of softening demand both at home and abroad, a trend
that may have triggered the country's first policy easing in
nearly three years late on Wednesday.
Precious metals prices 0650 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1744.20 -1.94 -0.11 22.88
Spot Silver 32.62 -0.19 -0.58 5.70
Spot Platinum 1548.74 -3.46 -0.22 -12.38
Spot Palladium 609.72 3.64 +0.60 -23.74
TOCOM Gold 4361.00 51.00 +1.18 16.95 99434
TOCOM Platinum 3902.00 64.00 +1.67 -16.91 16679
TOCOM Silver 81.00 2.00 +2.53 0.00 523
TOCOM Palladium 1535.00 75.00 +5.14 -26.80 443
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1744.00 -1.50 -0.09 22.70 128
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.74 0.01 +0.03 5.82 128
Euro/Dollar 1.3449
Dollar/Yen 77.63
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)