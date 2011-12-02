SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Spot gold traded flat on Friday, after the euphoria around a coordinated effort to inject liquidity by central banks faded, as investors await a key U.S. employment report for more clues on the health of the world's biggest economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,743.19 an ounce by 0015 GMT, set to rise 3.8 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly gain in a month. * U.S. gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,747.40. * A day after joint action by the world's major central banks to boost dollar liquidity in the markets, the new head of the European Central Bank signalled that it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight the debt crisis if policymakers agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the euro zone. * Manufacturing activity contracted in the euro zone and much of Asia in November, pointing to a global slowdown even as growth in the United States appears to be shifting into higher gear. * The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show that employers probably stepped up hiring in November, which could add to expectations of stronger economic growth in the fourth quarter. * South Korea's central bank said on Friday it bought 15 tonnes of gold in November to diversify its foreign reserves, following purchases of 25 tonnes earlier this year and boosting its gold holdings to 54.4 tonnes. * Norilsk Nickel expects autocatalyst metal palladium to be in a deficit in 2012 due to sharply lower Russian supplies, the world's biggest palladium producer's marketing chief said on Thursday. * Spot palladium gained 0.4 percent to $627.97, on course for its biggest weekly gain in a year with a nearly 12 percent rise. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes. * The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report. DATA/EVENTS 1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Oct 2011 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Monthly 2030 U.S. CFTC trader commitment weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1743.19 -0.55 -0.03 22.81 Spot Silver 32.78 0.06 +0.18 6.22 Spot Platinum 1557.49 2.24 +0.14 -11.88 Spot Palladium 627.97 2.67 +0.43 -21.45 TOCOM Gold 4363.00 1.00 +0.02 17.00 22136 TOCOM Platinum 3918.00 16.00 +0.41 -16.57 3635 TOCOM Silver 81.30 0.20 +0.25 0.37 202 TOCOM Palladium 1579.00 44.00 +2.87 -24.70 174 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1747.40 7.60 +0.44 22.94 508 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.87 0.11 +0.34 6.24 118 Euro/Dollar 1.3462 Dollar/Yen 77.76 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)