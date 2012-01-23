SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold edged up on Monday to track Tokyo futures higher but gains could be limited by a weaker euro after Greece and its private creditors failed to reach a deal over the weekend to avoid a messy default. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.34 percent to $1,663.39 an ounce by 0025 GMT. Bullion has gained more than 6 percent so far this year, but stayed below a lifetime high of around $1,920 an ounce hit last September. * Trading was slow in Asia, with physical markets in China, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia closed for the Lunar New Year break. The most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, December, added 13 yen a gram to 4,128 yen. * Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer. * German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday the crucial factor in negotiations over a debt-swap plan for Greece was that Athens should by 2020 have a sustainable level of borrowing. * The U.S. Federal Reserve could take the historic step this week of announcing an explicit target for inflation, a move that would fulfill a multi-year quest of the central bank's chairman, Ben Bernanke. * U.S. February gold was steady at $1,664.6 an ounce. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic default for Greece. * Japan's Nikkei share average eased in early trade on Monday, giving back some of last week's hefty gain, with investors remaining vigilant over Europe after Greece and its private creditors failed to reach a deal over the weekend. (GMT) DATA/EVENTS 1600 - EUROGROUP MEETING 0745 - FRANCE BUSINESS CLIMATE FOR JANUARY 0745 - FRANCE BUSINESS CLIMATE FOR JANUARY PRICES Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1663.39 5.63 +0.34 6.37 Spot Silver 31.86 -0.29 -0.90 15.06 Spot Platinum 1524.24 -6.51 -0.43 9.42 Spot Palladium 672.50 -1.00 -0.15 3.07 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1664.10 0.10 +0.01 6.21 2010 COMEX SILVER MAR2 31.87 0.19 +0.60 14.15 802 Euro/Dollar 1.2884 Dollar/Yen 76.96 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; editing by Miral Fahmy)