* Gold defies euro, up on TOCOM * Coming Up: Eurogroup meeting; 1600 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold jumped to its highest in more than a month on Monday as Tokyo futures rose on buying from investors, but gains could be limited by a weaker euro after Greece and its private creditors failed to strike a crucial deal to avoid a messy default. Investors are also waiting for euro zone ministers to decide later in the day what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens. Gold rose 0.75 percent to $1,670.18 an ounce by 0558 GMT as gains on Tokyo futures spilled into the cash market after hitting a high of $1,672.89, its strongest since mid-December. Gold has risen more than 6 percent so far this year, but stayed below a lifetime high of around $1,920 hit last September. "Given too many market-moving factors, investors will find it difficult to focus on one factor, keeping the global gold market in range," said Akira Doi, a vice-president at commodity brokerage Daiichi Commodities Co, in Tokyo. "A disaster in the euro zone would not necessarily spark gold buying as even gold would be seen as a risk and investors would likely be prompted to sell, while geopolitical risk such as tension surrounding Iran would boost the safe-haven appetite for gold." The most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, December, added 34 yen a gram to 4,149 yen after rising as high as 4,152 yen a gram, its strongest since mid-December. "There's a little bit of buying, that's why we see a change in price trend. We've seen physical buying from the general public," said a dealer in Tokyo, referring to private investors. But overall trading was slow in Asia because physical markets in China, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for the Lunar New Year break. U.S. February gold added $8.3 to $1,672.30 an ounce. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euro zone liquidity levels: link.reuters.com/qeq25s Greek debt: here <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ The euro slipped as caution returned on Greece's financing woes after Athens and its private creditors failed to agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic default for Greece. Gold often tracks the fortunes of the euro and stocks because of its safe-haven status, which allows speculators to sell the metal for cash to cover losses in other markets, especially during this period of uncertainty in Europe. "Gold should continue to rebound during 1Q'12, but the gains are unlikely to hail a return to the uptrend of the preceding three years," ANZ said in a report. "Although the broader profile suggests that gold should push towards $1,800, gold appears to be running out of steam on the test of $1,670." Silver extended gains and hit a high of $32.48 an ounce, its strongest level since early December. U.S. Mint data showed sales of silver American Eagles totalled 5.3 million ounces on Friday, on track to surpass its record high of 6.4 million ounces set in January 2011. Platinum and palladium -- both used in auto catalysts -- tracked gold and equities higher, before losing some of the gains. Japan's Nikkei share average was set to extend gains for the fifth straight session on Monday, although the failure over the weekend of Greece and its private creditors to reach a deal to avoid a default limited its advance. Precious metals prices 0558 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1670.18 12.42 +0.75 6.80 Spot Silver 32.29 0.14 +0.44 16.61 Spot Platinum 1528.24 -2.51 -0.16 9.71 Spot Palladium 675.22 1.72 +0.26 3.48 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1671.20 7.20 +0.43 6.66 8921 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.30 0.62 +1.97 15.71 3265 Euro/Dollar 1.2894 Dollar/Yen 77.02 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Additional reporting by Chikako Mogi in Tokyo; Editing by Sugita Katyal)