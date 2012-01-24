* Gold near 6-week high, eyes on Fed
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Gold ticked lower on
Tuesday as the euro lost ground after European finance ministers
rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors to help
restructure its debts, but gains on Tokyo futures and a pickup
in demand in India cushioned the fall.
Investors are closely watching the outcome of a two-day
Federal Reserve meeting which ends on Wednesday for any signs
that interest rates will stay lower for longer, as that could
put some pressure on the U.S. dollar.
Gold fell $1.26 to $1,675.54 an ounce by 0640 GMT,
having risen to $1,681.16 on Monday, its strongest since Dec.
12, on technical buying. Gold struck a record around $1,920 last
September.
"Gold needs to break and hold above the
$1,683-$1,685 mark in the next few sessions to cross the
$1,705-$1,720 mark; else we are possibly heading first to
$1,631," said Pradeep Unni, senior analyst at Richcomm Global
Services.
"Recent price stability and mushrooming demand from the
Middle East and India is helping the physical markets. However,
the market is unlikely to sustain the recent gains given the
ongoing uncertainty in the euro-zone with respect to Greece."
The euro retreated from a three-week peak against
the dollar on Tuesday after talks to reduce Greece's debt burden
suffered a setback, keeping alive fears of a default.
Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected as
insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help
restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the
drawing board and raising the threat of Greek default.
The most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity
Exchange, December, rose as high as 4,167 yen a gram,
its biggest gain since mid-December. The gains initially lifted
cash gold despite slow trading during the Lunar New Year break.
U.S. gold lost $1.2 at $1,677.1 an ounce
Some investors are waiting for the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting, which starts later on Tuesday.
While no policy change is expected, the Fed will likely show
that its policymakers expect to start hiking interest rates
again only in the first half of 2014, more than five years after
chopping them to near zero, a Reuters poll of leading Wall
Street economists showed.
Any signs of further easing initiatives in the United States
could provide support for gold prices, said Natalie Robertson,
an analyst at ANZ.
"That's something to look forward to. We have been seeing
some buying from India, actually quite firm buying from India in
the last few days because of the wedding season there."
The wedding season in top consumer India started last week
and lasts through April, pausing for a few weeks deemed
inauspicious for nuptials. Gold jewellery is a popular gift at
marriages and festivals in India.
"Despite India's import duties increasing as well as prices
trending a little bit higher in the last few days, we are still
seeing some firm orders from India," said Robertson.
Central bank gold purchases are expected to have hit another
record in 2011, while demand for gold-backed exchange-traded
products fell to less than half of that seen in 2010 last year,
according to a report from the World Gold Council on Monday.
In other markets, the Nikkei rose to its highest closing
level in nearly three months on Tuesday on hopes that a Greek
debt deal will still be reached, while Brent crude held above
$110 on concerns over supply.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, slipped about 0.41
percent on Monday from Friday, while that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust
remained unchanged in the same period.
Precious metals prices 0640 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1675.54 -1.26 -0.08 7.15
Spot Silver 32.36 0.04 +0.12 16.87
Spot Platinum 1553.99 -5.00 -0.32 11.56
Spot Palladium 686.50 1.50 +0.22 5.21
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1676.60 -1.70 -0.10 7.01 7761
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.36 0.08 +0.26 15.91 1222
Euro/Dollar 1.3020
Dollar/Yen 77.02
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
