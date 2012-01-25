SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Gold steadied on
Wednesday after tracking the euro lower in the previous session,
but prices were likely to be stuck in a range as investors
awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting,
which could weigh on the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had hardly moved, at $1,665.59 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, having fallen on Tuesday as the euro paused from
its recent rallies after European talks to restructure Greek
debt faltered. Gold hit a 6-week high at $1,681.16 on Monday.
* U.S. gold added $1.4 an ounce to $1,665.9 an
ounce.
* While no policy change is expected, the Fed will probably
show that its policymakers do not expect to start hiking
interest rates again until the first half of 2014, more than
five years after chopping them to near zero.
* Europe's debt crisis could tip the world economy into
recession and a bigger firewall is urgently needed to keep the
damage from spreading, the International Monetary Fund said on
Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fared reasonably well against the dollar
on Wednesday after EU data showing a surprising strength in
manufacturing and services this month held out hope the euro
zone may escape recession.
* Japan's Nikkei average opened at a fresh three-month high
on Wednesday after earnings from technology giant Apple
blew past expectations, countering market concerns about
setbacks in Greece's debt talks.
DATA/EVENTS
0730 India M3 Money Supply
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan 2012
0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Jan 2012
0900 Germany Ifo expectations Jan 2012
1500 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov
1500 U.S. Pending home sales index Dec
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
1730 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec
2000 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Advance Oct 2011
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Dec 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1665.59 -0.01 -0.00 6.51
Spot Silver 32.12 0.11 +0.34 16.00
Spot Platinum 1542.49 -2.25 -0.15 10.73
Spot Palladium 679.00 2.00 +0.30 4.06
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1666.00 1.50 +0.09 6.33 823
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.13 0.16 +0.48 15.10 472
Euro/Dollar 1.3037
Dollar/Yen 77.74
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)