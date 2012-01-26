SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Gold jumped to its
strongest in more than a month on Thursday after a promise by
the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least
two more years helped burnish the metal's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was hardly changed at $1,709.19 an ounce
by 0036 GMT after earlier hitting a high of $1,713.59
an ounce, its highest since mid-December. The metal posted
its biggest one-day gain in four months on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold rose 0.56 percent to $1,709.6 an ounce.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional
stimulus after it announced it was likely to keep interest rates
near zero until at least late 2014.
* Gold contracts on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange also
jumped. The Most active December contract posted its
biggest one-day gain since last October, hitting a high of 4,295
yen a gram.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday,
giving back some of its gains against the yen but paring losses
against other rivals after a more-dovish-than-expected outcome
to the Federal Reserve's latest meeting pressured it overnight.
* Japan's Nikkei average dipped in early trade on Thursday,
retreating from a three-month closing high marked the previous
session, with industrial robot maker Fanuc down after
its earnings results.
* U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday,
extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it aimed to
keep interest rates low for much longer than previously planned
to help speed economic recovery in the country.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 - German Gfk consumer sentiment index for February
0745 - France consumer confidence for January
0900 - Italy consumer confidence for January
1330 - U.S. weekly jobless claims
1330 - U.S. durable goods for December
1330 - Chicago Fed national activity index for December
1500 - U.S. new home sales for December
1500 - U.S. leading indicators for December
1600 - U.S. Kansas city fed survey for January
2130 - Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1709.19 -0.20 -0.01 9.30
Spot Silver 33.06 -0.14 -0.42 19.39
Spot Platinum 1569.99 -8.50 -0.54 12.71
Spot Palladium 689.80 -1.17 -0.17 5.72
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1709.50 9.40 +0.55 9.11 2156
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.04 -0.08 -0.24 18.36 663
Euro/Dollar 1.3101
Dollar/Yen 77.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)