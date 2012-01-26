SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Gold jumped to its strongest in more than a month on Thursday after a promise by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years helped burnish the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was hardly changed at $1,709.19 an ounce by 0036 GMT after earlier hitting a high of $1,713.59 an ounce, its highest since mid-December. The metal posted its biggest one-day gain in four months on Wednesday. * U.S. gold rose 0.56 percent to $1,709.6 an ounce. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it announced it was likely to keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. * Gold contracts on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange also jumped. The Most active December contract posted its biggest one-day gain since last October, hitting a high of 4,295 yen a gram. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday, giving back some of its gains against the yen but paring losses against other rivals after a more-dovish-than-expected outcome to the Federal Reserve's latest meeting pressured it overnight. * Japan's Nikkei average dipped in early trade on Thursday, retreating from a three-month closing high marked the previous session, with industrial robot maker Fanuc down after its earnings results. * U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it aimed to keep interest rates low for much longer than previously planned to help speed economic recovery in the country. DATA/EVENTS 0700 - German Gfk consumer sentiment index for February 0745 - France consumer confidence for January 0900 - Italy consumer confidence for January 1330 - U.S. weekly jobless claims 1330 - U.S. durable goods for December 1330 - Chicago Fed national activity index for December 1500 - U.S. new home sales for December 1500 - U.S. leading indicators for December 1600 - U.S. Kansas city fed survey for January 2130 - Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet PRICES Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1709.19 -0.20 -0.01 9.30 Spot Silver 33.06 -0.14 -0.42 19.39 Spot Platinum 1569.99 -8.50 -0.54 12.71 Spot Palladium 689.80 -1.17 -0.17 5.72 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1709.50 9.40 +0.55 9.11 2156 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.04 -0.08 -0.24 18.36 663 Euro/Dollar 1.3101 Dollar/Yen 77.76 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)