By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Gold jumped to its
strongest in more than a month in choppy trade on Thursday after
a promise by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates
for at least two more years helped burnish the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
The physical market in Singapore saw a mixture of
activity, with jewellers cashing in on gold following gains in
prices, but trading was muted in Hong Kong, where many dealers
had yet to return to work after the Lunar New Year break.
Gold was steady at $1,710.19 an ounce by 0659 GMT
after earlier hitting a high of $1,713.59, its highest since
mid-December, and then falling to a low around $1,705.
Gold posted its biggest one-day gain in four months on
Wednesday.
"In terms of sentiment, I think the downside is still
limited. I think only if we go to $1,800 or above, we have to
see some selling pressure," said Ronald Leung, director of Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"Because the low interest (policy) will continue to 2014, I
think it gives good support to stock and gold markets. But Hong
Kong is still in a holiday mood. I don't expect too much
activity on our side for the whole week. "
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was
ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it
announced it was likely to keep interest rates near zero until
at least late 2014.
U.S. gold rose 0.72 percent to $1,712.3 an ounce.
Gold contracts on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange also jumped.
The most active December 2012 contract posted its
biggest one-day gain since last October, hitting a high of 4,295
yen a gram.
Physical dealers noted selling from Indonesia, which was a
steady buyer earlier this week, while Thai consumers bought gold
on dips.
"We've seen profit-taking out of Indonesia early
this morning. But there's also physical offtake and export from
Thailand. It's such an odd market," said a dealer in Singapore.
Another dealer in Singapore said: "We see some
Thai selling today. I thought I would have another quiet day,
but not any more."
Equities, commodities and the euro extended gains on
Thursday after the Fed said it would keep interest rates low for
a much longer-than-expected period, providing ample liquidity to
help spur growth.
Low interest rates particularly benefit
zero-yielding gold,
unlike stocks and bonds. Minimal borrowing costs also tend to
fuel a gradual increase in commodity prices, supporting
gold's traditional role as a hedge against inflation.
But volatile trade in recent days suggested some investors
were unsure about direction, with the debt crisis still
persisting in Europe.
"Gold has also become increasingly vulnerable to external
cataclysmic events that trigger abrupt changes when there are no
apparent reasons for gold to perform that way," said Pradeep
Unni, senior analyst at Richcomm Global Services.
"Such wild movements have reduced the peculiar attribute of
gold as a hedge against equity market slides. This aims to point
out that part of the rally in gold is also due to heightened
investor optimism in global financial markets and any slide in
equity markets may spill over to gold too."
Precious metals prices 0659 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1710.19 0.80 +0.05 9.36
Spot Silver 33.13 -0.07 -0.21 19.65
Spot Platinum 1577.25 -1.24 -0.08 13.23
Spot Palladium 691.23 0.26 +0.04 5.94
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1710.90 10.80 +0.64 9.20 13871
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.15 0.02 +0.07 18.74 1883
Euro/Dollar 1.3119
Dollar/Yen 77.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
