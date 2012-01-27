SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Gold was firmer near a 7-week high on Friday, heading for its fourth week of gains as the dollar lost ground after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates near zero for some time. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold added $1.65 an ounce to $1,721.69 an ounce by 0015 GMT after rising as high as $1,729.76 an ounce on Thursday, its strongest since early December. Gold hit a record around $1,920 last September. * Gold's record-breaking rally of the last decade is set to extend into this year and the next as monetary policy stays loose and central banks build reserves, a Reuters poll showed. * U.S. gold fell $4.1 an ounce to $1,722.60 an ounce. * Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro held on to most recent hefty gains against the dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero for the next three years encouraged carry trades funded in dollars. * Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.02 percent at 8,851.02 on Friday, while the broader Topix shed 0.09 percent to 763.95. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Dec 2011 1330 U.S. GDP Q4 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1721.69 1.65 +0.10 10.10 Spot Silver 33.42 0.00 +0.00 20.69 Spot Platinum 1602.49 -1.11 -0.07 15.04 Spot Palladium 687.97 0.22 +0.03 5.44 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1722.00 -4.70 -0.27 9.91 2759 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.44 -0.31 -0.91 19.77 244 Euro/Dollar 1.3088 Dollar/Yen 77.32 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)