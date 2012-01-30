* Gold headed for monthly rise of more than 10 percent * Hits highest since Dec. 8, then slips * Coming Up: U.S. Personal income mm; 1330 GMT (Updates prices, fresh quotes) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Gold ticked lower on Monday after earlier rising to its highest in more than seven weeks as investors awaited the outcome of Greece's debt deal talks, but slower-than-expected growth in the United States underpinned sentiment. EU leaders, who will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone on Monday, are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation, but unresolved problems in Greece cast a shadow on the discussions. Gold hit a high of $1,739 an ounce, its strongest since Dec. 8, on safe-haven buying after data showed U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth was weaker than expected, although it grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years. By 0713 GMT, gold stood at $1,730.05 an ounce, down $7.15. Bullion, which struck a record around $1,920 last September on concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis, is on track for a gain of more than 10 percent this month. "If the retreat-rally pattern seen in the past two quarters continues, gold could well rise to $1,780 an ounce by early March," said Nick Trevethan, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Chinese physical activity was more or less absent last week. These prices may look high to Chinese buyers after gold jumped almost 5 percent whilst they were away. We'll be watching physical flows to see whether China will chase the rally or sit back and see if the market comes back to them." The spot deferred gold contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange added 13.64 yuan a gram to 352.45 yuan as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year break. U.S. February gold fell $2.9 an ounce to $1,729.30 an ounce. The physical markets in Singapore and Hong Kong saw a mix of buying and selling of gold bars and scraps. "The Indonesians and the Thais are selling, mostly gold scraps. It's been quiet here, but there are some movements in physical gold," said a dealer in Singapore. The euro came off six-week highs against the dollar on Monday, as investors took profits made on its strongest weekly rally in more than a quarter and awaited a debt deal between Greece and its private creditors. Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought backing on Sunday from leading Greek party leaders for painful and unpopular reforms that the near-bankrupt country must negotiate now that a long-awaited debt relief deal seems almost secured. Gold, typically a safe-haven asset, has been tracking the fortunes of the euro and stocks, with speculators selling the metal for cash to cover losses in other markets, especially during this period of uncertainty in Europe. Gold also got a boost from reports the world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, was bullish on bullion to hedge against inflation as governments print more money to reduce debt. Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.79 percent from Thursday to Friday, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust , remained unchanged during the same period. "There's a small amount of buying from China, but there's also profit-taking in the market. The price has gone up so much," said a dealer in Hong Kong. "I think people are waiting for U.S. data this week, such as non-farm payrolls and employment rate. We have yet to find if Greece will be able to solve its debt problems." Silver tracked gold lower after earlier rising to its highest since mid-November. Platinum and palladium also slipped. Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium, said on Monday it expects output of nickel to be flat or slightly higher this year, while palladium, platinum and copper could show a small decline. Precious metals prices 0713 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1730.05 -7.15 -0.41 10.63 Spot Silver 33.35 -0.59 -1.74 20.44 Spot Platinum 1601.24 -14.06 -0.87 14.95 Spot Palladium 680.00 -5.60 -0.82 4.21 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1729.50 -2.70 -0.16 10.38 8779 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.37 -0.42 -1.26 19.52 4184 Euro/Dollar 1.3156 Dollar/Yen 76.67 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months