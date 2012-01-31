SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Gold steadied on
Tuesday, after falling in the previous session on a weaker euro,
while prices were on track for their biggest monthly increase
since August.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $1.05 an ounce to $1,729.69 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, having hit an intraday low around $1,716 on
Monday. Gold struck a record at $1,920.30 last September.
* Prices were headed for a more than 10 percent rise this
month, highest since a 12 percent gain in August 2011.
* Gold rose about 5 percent last week, its fourth
consecutive weekly gain, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
was unlikely to raise interest rates from near zero until at
least late 2014, which could put pressure on the dollar.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel cemented her political ascendancy
in Europe on Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a
German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, even as
they struggled to rekindle growth from the ashes of austerity.
But differences over the limits of austerity, and Greece's
unfinished debt restructuring negotiations, hampered efforts to
convey a more optimistic message that Europe is getting on top
of its debt crisis.
* U.S. February gold was steady at $1,731.50 an
ounce.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the
yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to
make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses
as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.
* Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on
Tuesday, down for the fourth straight session, as Canon Inc
and Fujiflim Holdings fell after their
earnings results, though Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
gained.
* U.S. crude oil rose above $99 a barrel on Tuesday on
concerns over supply disruptions in South Sudan and OPEC member
Iran.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Dec 2011
0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Dec 2011
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Dec 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan <USCONC=EC
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1729.69 1.05 +0.06 10.61
Spot Silver 33.46 0.00 +0.00 20.84
Spot Platinum 1614.00 4.76 +0.30 15.87
Spot Palladium 686.72 3.02 +0.44 5.24
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1730.20 -0.80 -0.05 10.43 179
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.47 -0.06 -0.18 19.88 415
Euro/Dollar 1.3142
Dollar/Yen 76.37
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)