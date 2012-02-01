SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Gold was steady on Wednesday, after posting its biggest monthly gain since August with an 11-percent rise in the first month of 2012, as concerns over global economic growth lingered, while investors eyed manufacturing surveys for further trading cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an ounce by 0035 GMT, off a nearly two-month high of $1,747.39 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,736.40. * U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic recovery. * Global manufacturing surveys due later in the day include China, euro zone and the Institute for Supply Management index from the United States. The euro zone flash inflation for January and U.S. January employment data from ADP are also due. * The reports were likely to show many economies are seeing a sluggish start in 2012 amid slowing demand, putting central banks around the world under pressure to keep an accommodative policy to support growth. * China's official purchasing managers' index at 0100 GMT is expected to show that the country's vast manufacturing sector may have shrunk in January. * Greece's grief will continue to weigh on market sentiment, as no concrete progress was made in the debt restructuring negotiations between the Greek government and its private bond holders. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent months. * The euro was nursing broad-based losses on Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese intervention to curb a mighty yen. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China Official PMI Jan 0858 EZ Markit manufacturing PMI Jan 1000 EZ Flash inflation Jan 1200 US Mortgate market index Weekly 1315 US ADP employment report Jan 1500 US Construction spending Dec US Auto sales Jan PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1735.19 -2.00 -0.12 10.96 Spot Silver 33.18 0.05 +0.15 19.83 Spot Platinum 1585.24 0.24 +0.02 13.80 Spot Palladium 681.47 0.67 +0.10 4.44 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1736.40 -1.40 -0.08 10.82 8 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.20 -0.07 -0.20 18.91 1962 Euro/Dollar 1.3078 Dollar/Yen 76.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)