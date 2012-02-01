* China official PMI data better than expected
* Investors cautious ahead of more data
* Coming up: Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI, Jan; 0858
GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Gold was steady on
Wednesday after ending January with its biggest monthly rise
since August, while investors cautiously awaited more data from
the world's key economies for trading cues.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index topped
expectations and showed a modest expansion in January, but
market sentiment remained fragile on concerns about global
growth after surprisingly weak U.S. housing and consumer data on
Tuesday.
Before the disappointing U.S. data, a string of upbeat
numbers from the world's biggest economy had helped lift
commodities and pushed gold up 11 percent in January.
"The short-term trend (for commodities) is still favourable,
especially after encouraging data from China today," said Peter
Tse, director at ScotiaMocatta in Hong Kong, but warned about
increased volatility as a result of uncertainties over the euro
zone debt crisis .
Greece and its international lenders, the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund, have been in talks for weeks on
a debt swap deal, which Athens needs urgently to avert a chaotic
default next month.
Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,733.79 an
ounce by 0722 GMT, off a nearly two-month high of $1,747.39 hit
in the previous session. U.S. gold also lost 0.2 percent
to $1,734.40.
Hope for further monetary easing from the United States and
the euro zone runs high and will likely further boost gold,
especially after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
hinted at the possibility of more asset buying last week.
"Bernanke just gave the green light to buying gold," said a
Singapore-based trader.
Physical buying interest remained muted after China returned
from the Lunar New Year holiday earlier this week.
"There's no physical buying interest at this price level,"
said Tse of ScotiaMocatta.
Data due later in the day include a euro zone manufacturing
survey and the Institute for Supply Management index from the
United States. Euro zone flash inflation for January and U.S.
January employment data from ADP are also expected.
The reports were likely to show many economies are seeing a
sluggish start in 2012 amid slowing demand, putting central
banks around the world under pressure to keep an accommodative
policy to support growth.
Precious metals prices 0722 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1733.79 -3.40 -0.20 10.87
Spot Silver 33.15 0.02 +0.06 19.72
Spot Platinum 1588.00 3.00 +0.19 14.00
Spot Palladium 682.65 1.85 +0.27 4.62
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1734.40 -3.40 -0.20 10.70 149
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.17 -0.10 -0.29 18.81 3992
Euro/Dollar 1.3036
Dollar/Yen 76.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
