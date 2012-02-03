SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a fifth straight week of gains, as investors await a key U.S. labour market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the previous session helped send spot gold to a two-month high. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,758.14 an ounce by 0042 GMT, on course for a 1-percent gain from a week earlier. It hit a two-month high of $1,760.96 on Thursday. * U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,761.60, headed for a 1.5-percent weekly rise. * Spot palladium hit a 4-1/2-month high of $713.50, before easing to $710.05. * The U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show that U.S. employment growth probably slowed in January as messengers hired during the busy holiday shopping season were laid off, but the improving labor market trend should remain intact. * Data showed that new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing in the nation's battered jobs market. * Talks between Greece and its international lenders dragged on, with euro zone finance ministers aiming to agree on a second financing package on Monday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose nearly half a percent to 1,277.135 tonnes by Feb 2 -- their highest since Dec.20. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm. * Major global currencies marked time early in Asia on Friday, as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could reinforce the recent improvement in risk sentiment, or unravel it. DATA/EVENTS 0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Jan 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec 1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1758.14 -1.25 -0.07 12.43 Spot Silver 34.22 -0.05 -0.15 23.58 Spot Platinum 1627.99 0.49 +0.03 16.87 Spot Palladium 710.05 4.80 +0.68 8.82 COMEX GOLD APR2 1761.60 2.30 +0.13 12.43 1637 COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.29 0.12 +0.34 22.84 285 Euro/Dollar 1.3134 Dollar/Yen 76.17 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)