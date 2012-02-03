* U.S. non-farm payrolls data beat expectations
* Gold sells off as U.S. monetary easing hopes recede
* Bullion on track for biggest 1-day loss since Dec. 28
* Coming up: CFTC Commitments of Traders report due 2030 GMT
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 3 Gold fell 1 percent
on Friday, its biggest one-day loss in over a month, after
encouraging U.S. payrolls data smashed hopes of extra stimulus
from the Federal Reserve, which had been priced into bullion's
recent rally.
Wall Street and industrial commodities plus U.S. Treasury
yields, an indicator of short-term interest rates, all rose on
news the U.S. economy created jobs in January at the fastest
pace in nine months.
After four consecutive weekly gains, bullion posted a small
weekly loss as Friday's sell-off wiped out profits from earlier
this week. It is still up 11 percent year to date.
Analysts had warned of a pullback after bullion rallied on
hopes of immediate Fed actions to boost growth. The Fed said
last week it would likely keep rates low until at least late
2014 and it was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus.
"The jobs report has taken the market's anticipation of
additional quantitative easing off the table," said Frank
McGhee, head precious metals trader of Integrated Brokerage
Services LLC.
"With the bonds yields and short-term interest rates jumping
off the report, you could see more profit-taking in gold beyond
just today and into the next several sessions," McGhee said.
Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,739.19 an ounce
by 2:20 p.m. EST (1920 GMT), after having earlier peaked at a
2-1/2 month high at $1,762.90.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $19
an ounce at $1,740.30, with trading volume in line with its
30-day average.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped 243,000, the Labor Department
said, as factory jobs grew by the most in a year. The
unemployment rate fell to 8.3 percent - the lowest since
February 2009 - from 8.5 percent in December.
"Better job news suggests that QE3 doesn't necessarily have
to be locked and loaded at least at this point. The postponement
of further monetary easing snuffed out at least a pullback in
gold prices," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist of
Janney Montgomery Scott, a broker-dealer with about $54 billion
in assets under management.
Silver was down 1.6 percent at $33.73 an ounce.
Silver was the best performing of the major precious metals
last month, rising more than 20 percent. American Eagle Silver
coin sales totaled 6.1 million ounces in January, their second
strongest month since the U.S. Mint introduced them in 1986.
NEAR-ZERO INTEREST RATES
Even though analysts said Friday's job numbers could delay
another round of Fed monetary easing, gold should still be
underpinned by rock-bottom interest rates, which minimize the
cost of holding the zero-yielding asset.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at a Congress testimony on
Thursday defended the central bank's policies, saying the
economy still needs plenty of support.
Among other precious metals, spot platinum eased 0.1
percent at $1,625.74 an ounce, while spot palladium was
down 0.2 percent at $703.93 an ounce.
Platinum prices are up about 16 percent this year, supported
by concerns over output of the metal from major producer South
Africa.
2:20 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1740.30 -19.00 -1.1 1735.50 1765.90 164,321
US Silver MAR 33.749 -0.426 -1.2 33.310 34.390 44,497
US Plat APR 1631.90 2.00 0.1 1616.70 1638.70 4,866
US Pall MAR 708.85 1.20 0.2 705.00 717.00 3,507
Gold 1739.19 -20.20 -1.1 1734.13 1762.90
Silver 33.730 -0.540 -1.6 33.350 34.380
Platinum 1625.74 -1.76 -0.1 1617.75 1632.50
Palladium 703.93 -1.32 -0.2 706.50 713.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 174,100 174,430 192,940 21.84 -0.52
US Silver 51,231 36,578 39,823 38.96 1.92
US Platinum 5,028 6,056 7,787 31 -3.00
US Palladium 3,592 3,066 4,793
