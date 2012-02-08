SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Gold prices were little
changed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day rise in
nearly two weeks in the previous session, while investors
remained cautious as Greece again delayed making a decision on a
bailout package.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 29 cents to $1,745.19 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,748.50.
* Greek political parties delayed again on Tuesday making
the tough choice of accepting painful reforms in return for a
new international bailout to avoid a chaotic default, seemingly
deaf to EU warnings that the euro zone can live without Athens.
* Though hopes for a deal helped send the euro to an
eight-week high against the dollar and lift commodities on
Tuesday, risk remains that the negotiations might collapse.
* Investors should be underweight equities while favouring
"selected commodities" such as gold and oil due to the fragile
state of the global economy and brewing geopolitical risks, said
Mohamed El-Erian, CEO and co-chief investment officer of bond
fund giant PIMCO.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome
of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain,
investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.
* The euro was holding near a two-month peak in Asia on
Wednesday, as hopes that Greece was nearer a debt deal sparked a
broad short-covering rally and a pick up in risk sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Trade data Dec
0745 France Budget year-to-date
2350 Japan Money supply Jan
2350 Japan Machinery orders Dec
N/A UK BOE starts monetary policy meeting (to Feb. 9)
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1745.19 0.29 +0.02 11.60
Spot Silver 34.12 -0.02 -0.06 23.22
Spot Platinum 1644.99 0.06 +0.00 18.09
Spot Palladium 705.00 1.27 +0.18 8.05
COMEX GOLD APR2 1748.50 0.10 +0.01 11.60 2129
COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.16 -0.04 -0.11 22.35 832
Euro/Dollar 1.3258
Dollar/Yen 76.87
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)