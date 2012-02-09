SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Spot gold inched lower on
Thursday, after a nearly 1-percent drop in the previous session,
as Greece was seen moving closer to a debt deal after talks that
have dragged on for days.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,730.99 an
ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to
$1,733.80.
* Greek political leaders agreed to cut the minimum wage by
22 percent as part of reforms required for a new bailout, but
left the issue of supplementary pensions unresolved.
* All eyes will be on what the European Central Bank is
willing to do to help Greece when it holds its monthly policy
meeting on Thursday, with interest rates expected to stay on
hold ahead of a major funding operation later this month.
* Investors will also watch China's January inflation data
due at 0130 GMT, which is expected to hold unchanged from
December, according to economists polled by Reuters.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday it is
launching new spot gold futures that will be cash-settled with
an aim to simulate over-the-counter trading of spot bullion.
* German exports fell at their fastest rate in nearly three
years in December and imports unexpectedly dropped, adding to
signs that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis hit the region's
top economy hard in the fourth quarter.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after
Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the
issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal
will soon be reached limited the damage.
* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session
on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting
tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a
chaotic default.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China CPI yy Jan
0130 China PPI yy Jan
0500 Japan Consumer confid.index Jan
1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Feb
1245 EZ ECB rate decision Feb
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1730.99 -2.40 -0.14 10.69
Spot Silver 33.86 -0.10 -0.29 22.28
Spot Platinum 1650.99 -9.50 -0.57 18.52
Spot Palladium 708.98 -1.52 -0.21 8.66
COMEX GOLD APR2 1733.80 2.50 +0.14 10.66 1460
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.88 0.18 +0.52 21.37 183
Euro/Dollar 1.3238
Dollar/Yen 77.05
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)