SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Spot gold hovered around $1,730 an ounce on Friday, as investors remained cautious with euro zone finance ministers demanding reassurance even after Greece clinched a long-stalled bailout deal, while a CME margin cut only received subdued reaction. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.31 an ounce by 0039 GMT, on course for a 0.3-percent weekly rise. * U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,733.40. * Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic reforms and spending cuts needed to secure a second bailout, but euro zone finance ministers demanded more measures and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing the aid. * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door on Thursday to helping Athens indirectly after Greek politicians finally signed up to an austerity package following days of dither and delay. * The CME Group cut trading margins for gold, silver and platinum by 11.8, 13.5 and 22.2 percent respectively, effective after the close of business on Monday, Feb. 13. * The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week, the latest sign of recovery in the U.S. labor market. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains. * The euro was stuck in a narrow range on Friday, after hitting a two-month high against the dollar in the previous session after Greek leaders agreed to a deal on reforms and the European Central Bank flagged tentative economic improvement in the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS 0530 India Industrial Output yy Feb 0745 France Industrial output mm Dec 2011 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Dec 2011 China Exports yy Jan China Imports yy Jan China Trade balance Jan 1330 U.S. International Trade Dec 2011 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1731.31 0.31 +0.02 10.71 Spot Silver 33.92 0.04 +0.12 22.50 Spot Platinum 1650.24 -1.75 -0.11 18.47 Spot Palladium 707.22 0.47 +0.07 8.39 COMEX GOLD APR2 1733.40 -7.80 -0.45 10.63 3116 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.95 0.03 +0.10 21.62 973 Euro/Dollar 1.3274 Dollar/Yen 77.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)