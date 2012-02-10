* Broad-based risk aversion on euro worries pressures equities, gold * Bullion posts first two-week loss since early December * Gold holds key support on weekly charts, seen bullish * Coming up: U.S. retail sales Tuesday (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; adds link to graphic) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 Gold fell on Friday, following losses in the euro and U.S. equities, as uncertainty over negotiations for a bailout package for Greece prompted investors to sell the metal and hoard cash. Bullion posted a second straight weekly loss, as a lack of concrete steps to avert a ruinous Greek default more than offset a rally earlier this week fueled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-term outlook for near-zero interest rates. Technical support lifted gold off a two-week low hit during he session, but scenes from a workers' strike in Greece and the government's failure so far to reach a decision on accepting the bailout pressured financial markets across the board. "In a situation where the financial system may be at risk, people may need a lot of cash to buffer themselves against a potential shock such as a Greek default," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. "They may swap out gold along with other assets for cash," Melek said. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,715.99 an ounce as of 2:49 p.m. EST (1949 GMT), having hit a low of $1,703.69. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $15.90 an ounce at $1,725.30. Trading volume was largely in line with its 30-day average and set to be the highest this week. Gold's losses were limited as liquidity improved a day after the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, CME Group , lowered trading margins for a range of commodities contracts including gold, silver and platinum. Risk aversion drove down equity markets and industrial commodities such as crude oil and copper, as investors favored safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, sending the dollar higher against the euro. "Today, the market is in risk-off mood again with stock markets weaker as well," said Alex Zumpfe, a trader at Heraeus precious metals house. "Gold is facing some selling pressure after support levels didn't trigger sufficient buying interest. Gold looks vulnerable to a correction after rising nearly 10 percent so far this year, particularly on possible negative headlines related to the euro zone debt crisis, analysts said. TECHNICAL SUPPORT HELD Bullion notched a 0.5 percent loss for the week, its first consecutive weekly decline since early December, and Friday's decline extended the metal's losses to a third straight day. CitiFX said gold's outlook remains bullish as it held above support at its 55-week moving average, September 2011 low and long-term channel base. A breach above $1,802 an ounce could suggest a rally to record $2,070, it said. Citigroup's technical research unit said silver could outperform gold. It cited a possible near-term breakout for the white metal. The bullion market largely ignored news Indonesia could ban exports of some raw materials, including gold and silver, from 2014. Indonesia was the world's seventh-largest gold producer last year. Silver was down 1.2 percent at $33.46 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 99 cents at $1,651 an ounce, while spot palladium fell 1.3 percent to $697.35. 2:49 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1725.30 -15.90 -0.9 1706.40 1737.20 162,773 US Silver MAR 33.604 -0.313 -0.9 33.170 34.060 44,709 US Plat APR 1659.80 -7.80 -0.5 1631.80 1663.40 6,594 US Pall MAR 703.05 -8.25 -1.2 694.60 711.10 3,176 Gold 1715.99 -15.01 -0.9 1705.15 1734.35 Silver 33.460 -0.420 -1.2 33.220 34.030 Platinum 1651.00 -0.99 -0.1 1635.00 1657.00 Palladium 697.35 -9.40 -1.3 697.00 709.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 172,313 189,194 193,041 20.98 -0.11 US Silver 54,334 43,597 41,898 33.94 -1.88 US Platinum 6,941 7,134 7,425 19 0.00 US Palladium 3,347 4,042 4,784 (Additional reporting by Veronica Brown in London; Editing by David Gregorio)