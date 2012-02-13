SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Gold strengthened on
Monday after Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply
unpopular austerity bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout to
avoid national bankruptcy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $3.70 an ounce to $1,723.09 an
ounce by 0029 GMT, having fallen to $1,703.69 on Friday, its
lowest since late January, as uncertainty over negotiations for
Greece's bailout package prompted investors to cash in.
* U.S. gold for April delivery was steady at
$1,725.60 an ounce.
* Cinemas, cafes, shops and banks were set ablaze in central
Athens and black-masked protesters fought riot police outside
parliament before lawmakers voted on an austerity bill that
demands deep cuts to pay, pension and jobs - the price of a 130
billion euro bailout needed to keep Greece afloat.
* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said China will start to
fine-tune its economic policy in the first quarter, the official
Shanghai Securities News quoted him as saying on Monday, the
government's most explicit indication yet of a monetary easing.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, along
with Japan's Nikkei share average, relieved by the Greek
parliament's passage of austerity measures.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 - GERMANY WHOLESALE PRICES INDEX FOR JANUARY
0815 - SWITZERLAND PRODUCER PRICES FOR JANUARY
N/A - WHITE HOUSE RELEASES BUDGET
2145 - NEW ZEALAND FOOD PRICE INDEX FOR JANUARY
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1723.09 3.70 +0.22 10.19
Spot Silver 33.71 0.15 +0.45 21.74
Spot Platinum 1658.99 18.99 +1.16 19.09
Spot Palladium 701.22 1.25 +0.18 7.47
COMEX GOLD APR2 1725.60 0.30 +0.02 10.14 2689
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.74 0.13 +0.39 20.85 1711
Euro/Dollar 1.3232
Dollar/Yen 77.71
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)